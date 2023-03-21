Bitcoin’s Highest Weekly Close In 9 Months

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin’s Highest Weekly Close In 9 Months

Binance Research Team
2023-03-21 13:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Marks Impressive Weekly Close

  • Bitcoin price has reached a 9-month high at over $27,000 following the recent traditional banking fiasco. BTCUSD is currently reflecting a negative correlation with the US dollar, as it projects a bullish narrative – a cup and handle chart pattern projecting a potential 38% upswing if support is sustained.
  • Analysts are paying close attention to the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA), coinciding with the breakout line of the aforementioned chart pattern at $25,309, a crucial level for the bulls to protect for further upside potential.
  • A break below the critical foothold could spoil the bullish narrative, as Bitcoin would search for support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $23,069.

Bitcoin Hashrate And Difficulty

  • Bitcoin network hashrate, which measures how much computing power is given to mine Bitcoin blocks, has reached a new all-time-high in March 2023.
  • Responding to the latest price action, the hash rate continues to climb upwards of 300 EH/s.
Source: Hashrate Index
  • Bitcoin difficulty, which calculates how difficult it is for miners to mine the next block, also continues to peak in March.
  • BTC mining difficulty has increased from 39.35 Trillion in January to 43.55 Trillion in March.
Source: Hashrate Index

Highest Index Score of 2023

  • The latest price action has also changed the sentiment with the highest index score so far in 2023.
  • According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the sentiment now exhibits “Greed” mode with a score of 66/100.
Source: Alternative.me
  • The index showed a similar level score during Bitcoin’s all time high in November 2021.

Open Interest Rises

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on March 19 at about 15.65% higher than the previous week ending on March 12.

Traders Are Pessimistic

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on March 19 at 0.71 as 58.57% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT are net short, while the other 41.43% are net long.

News Roundup

  • Crypto Flourishes In Vietnam - A new study estimated that 16.6 million Vietnamese had purchased cryptocurrencies while another research placed Vietnam as the world’s cryptocurrency adoption leader, with a score of 1.000.
  • BTC Dominance To 9-Month High - Bitcoin’s market cap has reached $520 billion and its dominance over the altcoins has reached its highest levels since June 2022 at over 45%.
  • UAE Strengthens Its Positions As Web3 Hub - UAE’s largest free-trade zone announced partnerships with leading South Korean blockchain and metaverse platforms to strengthen the country’s position as the crypto hub.
  • BTC Outperforms Top Wall Street Bank Stocks - Bitcoin has decoupled from U.S. stocks for the first time in a year and with its 66% year-to-date (YTD) growth, it is vastly outperforming top Wall Street bank stocks.

Highlights From This Week

Join Binance Futures Official Discord
Join the Binance Futures and Options Discord Channel and be the top active members to share 5000 USDT and exclusive Binance Swag. More details here.

Gain Insights From Our Latest Content

Six Strategies to Minimize Liquidation Risks in Crypto Futures
Traders often face liquidation in crypto futures. This is why having a strategy in place is crucial, especially when trading with leverage in futures.
In this article, you will learn how to apply different tools and strategies to minimize liquidation risks in futures trading.
Updates
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.
Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

View full text