Binance Gift Card is available now at 5000 Kiosks in Italy through MrPay

Binance Gift Card and MrPay announced the partnership to make Binance Gift Card available in 5000 locations across Italy major cities.

This is one of the first times the Binance Gift Card has been introduced via physical outlets in the region. Via kiosks and local shops, users can buy cryptocurrencies in the format of Binance Gift Card with different supported payment methods including cash (within the limits prescribed by the law). Users will receive the 16-digit redemption code of the Binance Gift Card printed on the receipt, which they can redeem via the Binance website with 0 fees.

This partnership will offer convenience for users who wish to purchase crypto offline with cash and top up on Binance easily.



Crypto Adoption In Italy

MrPay is a licensed software provider with over 15 years of digital transformation experience and registered in Italy as a VASP with the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) . Now, the partnership holistically enhances MrPay's crypto deposit service.

Binance Italy S.R.L. is a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registered with the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM).

How To Buy Crypto via offline kiosks in Italy:

Please contact Binance Italy Customer Suppor t to retrieve information on where to get access to Binance Gift Card via MrPay kiosks.

You may look for AM kiosk machines and stickers that say “Acquista crypto” with a Binance Gift Card logo. Binance Gift Card will be visible under the category of “Crypto”. If the crypto category is not available on the kiosk, then please ask at the cashier inside the shop to buy a Binance Gift Card.

Please note, the gift card availability may vary per kiosk machine or local shop.

How To Redeem Binance Gift Cards:

Via Web: Paste your redemption code and redeem via Gift Card Website

Via Binance App: Go to Profile - Gift Card - Redeem, select the redeem option and enter the 16-digit redemption code to redeem.

For partnership inquiries, please reach out to giftcard@binance.com or visit Binance Gift Card Business Page.





2023-03-20

