Binance Gift Card is available now at 5000 Kiosks in Italy through MrPay

Binance Team
2023-03-20 11:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Binance Gift Card and MrPay announced the partnership to make Binance Gift Card available in 5000 locations across Italy major cities.
This is one of the first times the Binance Gift Card has been introduced via physical outlets in the region. Via kiosks and local shops, users can buy cryptocurrencies in the format of Binance Gift Card with different supported payment methods including cash (within the limits prescribed by the law). Users will receive the 16-digit redemption code of the Binance Gift Card printed on the receipt, which they can redeem via the Binance website with 0 fees.
This partnership will offer convenience for users who wish to purchase crypto offline with cash and top up on Binance easily.

Crypto Adoption In Italy
MrPay is a licensed software provider with over 15 years of digital transformation experience and registered in Italy as a VASP with the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM). Now, the partnership holistically enhances MrPay's crypto deposit service.
Binance Italy S.R.L. is a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registered with the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM).
How To Buy Crypto via offline kiosks in Italy:
  • Please contact Binance Italy Customer Support to retrieve information on where to get access to Binance Gift Card via MrPay kiosks.
  • You may look for AM kiosk machines and stickers that say “Acquista crypto” with a Binance Gift Card logo. Binance Gift Card will be visible under the category of “Crypto”. If the crypto category is not available on the kiosk, then please ask at the cashier inside the shop to buy a Binance Gift Card.
Please note, the gift card availability may vary per kiosk machine or local shop.
How To Redeem Binance Gift Cards:
  • Via Web: Paste your redemption code and redeem via Gift Card Website
  • Via Binance App: Go to Profile - Gift Card - Redeem, select the redeem option and enter the 16-digit redemption code to redeem.
For partnership inquiries, please reach out to giftcard@binance.com or visit Binance Gift Card Business Page.

Thanks for your support!
Binance Team
2023-03-20
Binance reserves the right in its sole discretion to amend or change or cancel this announcement at any time and for any reasons without prior notice.
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. For more information, see our Terms of Use for Binance Gift Cards and Risk Warning.
Risk Warning: Digital asset prices can be volatile. These fluctuations may affect the value of digital assets loaded onto a gift card, which may be lower or higher at the time of redemption than it was at the time of loading. Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Not a financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use, Terms of Use for Binance Gift Cards and Risk Warning.

