OTC Weekly Trading Insights (03/15/2022): BTC Rallies hard!

Another extremely volatile week for crypto as BTC shook the market exploding to the upside, rallying over 25% in two days following a series of news events.

Altcoin performance was skewed this week with some being up double digits alongside some negative performers.

$CFX out performed the majority of the market, after seeing a huge increase in buying volume on the Convert Portal, it is currently up over 50% in the last 7 days.

$CFX has seen extreme levels of growth since the start of the year, whilst the majority of price action can be attributed to BTC’s performance, CFX has continued to maintain a robust ecosystem, contributing further to its growth.

$APT has seen continued growth this week, currently up over 21% in the last 7 days. Again, the majority of APT’s price action can be attributed to BTC as the market rallied hard following SVB’s collapse.

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

This week has been a surprise to the market as BTC rallied following the collapse of SVB.

Topping the list again this week was crypto to stablecoin transactions with a value of 29.76% (+0.97%), with the market rallying participants are exiting positions securing short term gains during this volatile period.

Stablecoin to Crypto transactions placed 2nd with a value of 23.6% (+3.02%), during these rallies participants look to enter positions contributing to the price increase, in hopes of momentum continuing to the upside.

Stablecoin swaps increased 1.81% this week, following the most recent depeg of USDC speculators looked to quickly mitigate their risk incase of further downside movement.

Crypto to Crypto transactions decreased again this week by 2.38%, with the market trading at local range highs, participants are cautious rotating positions back into the market.

Overall market technicals

BTC

Last week we mentioned that IV on both BTC and ETH dropped significantly to the one-month low, over the weekend we saw that 25D skew readings were deeply below 0.

This meant that buyers were paying higher premiums on calls expecting BTC and ETH to bounce back from the local lows. Following the FED and US Treasury announcement on Sunday night to backstop deposits in SVB and Signature, IV for BTC shot up from 49% to 55% with the 25D skew reading swiftly returning above 0.

Looking back at the chart, last week's price fell through our previous range levels as it took out the weekly low during Friday's trading session. With the news events that unfolded, price made a sharp reversal as it attacked the previous range high at $25,270 with bulls taking charge of the narrative.

As it stands BTC, failed to hold above the range high and is currently down over 7% since setting the weekly high on Tuesday.

For the bullish momentum to continue, we would need to see price hold above the potential support level around 24k for another chance to break higher.

CFX

Following the rest of the market, $CFX saw a sustained period of sell off throughout the end of February.

After finding support at the previous consolidation level, the market rallied with CFX increasing over 140% since Sunday.

As it stands CFX couldn't break above the February high, the next potential level of support is the consolidation seen on the way up.

CFX’s next move will be heavily depicted by BTC, following the general trend of the market.

Macro at a glance

Last Wednesday (03/08/23), the Bank of Canada decided to maintain the interest rate at 4.50%, as the market anticipated, BoC is the first central bank in developed countries to pause in this rate hike cycle. They said that economic data is in line with the forecast and the inflation rate has cooled from 8.1% in mid-2022 to 5.9% as of January 2023.

Last Thursday (03/09/23), the US reported the initial jobless claim as 211k, higher than the estimated 195k and the previously reported 190k. Followed by Fridays unemployment rate which was reported at 3.6% (estimated 3.4%), both data implied possibly easing conditions in the labour market and tempered expectations of further aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

On Tuesday (03/14/23), US CPI data was reported at 6.0% YoY in February, cooling down from last month's reading of 6.4%. With the backstop on deposits at SVB and Signature, market sentiment changed to bullish with Goldman Sachs suggesting a rate hike pause on the upcoming FOMC meeting.

