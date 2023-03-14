copy link
Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 On March 10
Binance Research Team
2023-03-14 13:18
Charts of the Week
Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Following USDC Depeg
- Bitcoin has dropped below $20,000 for the first time since January this year after the shutdown of two federally insured members of the Federal Reserve System – Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Bank in the span of a week.
- Analysts already expected a retest of the $19,500 level, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) also sits. The relative strength index (RSI) has also sunk to a low of 27, a level not seen since November 2022. The last time the RSI dropped to this level, Bitcoin registered a double bottom pattern that was followed by a 30% ascent.
- Bitcoin seemed to have recovered quickly, regaining the 100-day SMA at $20,308 as support, a level which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
Bitcoin Futures Annualized Premium Falls
- Quarterly BTC contracts which usually trade at an annualized premium between 5 and 10% in healthy markets started to dip on March 11, with the USDC depeg.
- Bitcoin three-month futures premium turned into a discount as the premium fell below 0%. This indicated a lack of leverage buying demand for Bitcoin futures.
Source: laevitas.ch
Sentiment Recovers Quickly
- According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the sentiment shifted to “Fear” with a score of 33/100 for the first time in two months around March 12.
- The sentiment jumped to “Neutral” within a day with the score of 49/100 on March 13.
Source: Alternative.me
Open Interest Falls
- On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on March 12 at about 7.31% lower than at the beginning of week on March 6.
Traders Are Optimistic
- On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Sunday, March 12 at 1.72 as 63.21% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 36.79% are net short.
News Roundup
- Blockchain For Banking - Nigerian President-elect has released a manifesto that, if enacted, would enable the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in the nation's banking and finance sector.
- Crypto Market Cap Dips Below $1 Tn - The recent events in the industry pushed the crypto market cap to dip below $1 trillion around March 10.
- South Korea Invests In Metaverse - South Korea plans to invest US$21 million into local services looking to utilize the metaverse and would establish a US$30 million metaverse fund to help startups expand their businesses.
- Retail Sentiment Still Strong - A recent survey indicated that consumer confidence in the future of crypto remains strong despite the recent volatility with 75% of respondents remaining “confident” in the industry’s future.
Highlights From This Week
International Women’s Day
Binance Futures celebrates International Women’s Day: Share your story of the women who inspire you the most in crypto and participate in the activity for a prize pool of 5000 $USDT and exclusive Binance Swags. More details here.
New Listings
- USDⓈ-M Contracts - Binance Futures launched USDⓈ-M LQTY perpetual contracts with up to 20X leverage.
- BTCUSDT Options - Binance Options will list one additional BTCUSDT Monthly Options with expiry date of 2023-05-26 (UTC) on 2023-03-09 at 08:00 (UTC).
