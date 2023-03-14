Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 On March 10

Bitcoin has dropped below $20,000 for the first time since January this year after the shutdown of two federally insured members of the Federal Reserve System – Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Bank in the span of a week.

Analysts already expected a retest of the $19,500 level, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) also sits. The relative strength index (RSI) has also sunk to a low of 27, a level not seen since November 2022. The last time the RSI dropped to this level, Bitcoin registered a double bottom pattern that was followed by a 30% ascent.