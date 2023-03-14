Exchange
Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 On March 10

Binance Research Team
2023-03-14 13:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Following USDC Depeg

  • Bitcoin has dropped below $20,000 for the first time since January this year after the shutdown of two federally insured members of the Federal Reserve System – Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Bank in the span of a week.
  • Analysts already expected a retest of the $19,500 level, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) also sits. The relative strength index (RSI) has also sunk to a low of 27, a level not seen since November 2022. The last time the RSI dropped to this level, Bitcoin registered a double bottom pattern that was followed by a 30% ascent.
  • Bitcoin seemed to have recovered quickly, regaining the 100-day SMA at $20,308 as support, a level which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

Bitcoin Futures Annualized Premium Falls

  • Quarterly BTC contracts which usually trade at an annualized premium between 5 and 10% in healthy markets started to dip on March 11, with the USDC depeg.
  • Bitcoin three-month futures premium turned into a discount as the premium fell below 0%. This indicated a lack of leverage buying demand for Bitcoin futures.
Source: laevitas.ch

Sentiment Recovers Quickly

  • According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the sentiment shifted to “Fear” with a score of 33/100 for the first time in two months around March 12.
  • The sentiment jumped to “Neutral” within a day with the score of 49/100 on March 13.
Source: Alternative.me

Open Interest Falls

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on March 12 at about 7.31% lower than at the beginning of week on March 6.

Traders Are Optimistic

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Sunday, March 12 at 1.72 as 63.21% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 36.79% are net short.

News Roundup

  • Blockchain For Banking - Nigerian President-elect has released a manifesto that, if enacted, would enable the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in the nation's banking and finance sector.
  • Crypto Market Cap Dips Below $1 Tn - The recent events in the industry pushed the crypto market cap to dip below $1 trillion around March 10.
  • South Korea Invests In Metaverse - South Korea plans to invest US$21 million into local services looking to utilize the metaverse and would establish a US$30 million metaverse fund to help startups expand their businesses.
  • Retail Sentiment Still Strong - A recent survey indicated that consumer confidence in the future of crypto remains strong despite the recent volatility with 75% of respondents remaining “confident” in the industry’s future.

Highlights From This Week

International Women’s Day
Binance Futures celebrates International Women’s Day: Share your story of the women who inspire you the most in crypto and participate in the activity for a prize pool of 5000 $USDT and exclusive Binance Swags. More details here.
New Listings
  • USDⓈ-M Contracts - Binance Futures launched USDⓈ-M LQTY perpetual contracts with up to 20X leverage.
  • BTCUSDT Options - Binance Options will list one additional BTCUSDT Monthly Options with expiry date of 2023-05-26 (UTC) on 2023-03-09 at 08:00 (UTC).
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

