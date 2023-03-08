Momentum continues to the downside

Over the past week BTC has continued its downwards momentum as the rest of the altcoin market follows suit.

After seeing a period of rapid expansion outperforming the majority of the market early last month, $AGIX is currently down 18.8% in the last days as selling volume picked up considerably across the Convert Portal.

$DOGE has been hit hard over the past month, currently down over 25% since its February high. Last Friday Elon Musk tweeted ‘I used to be in Crypto, but now I got interested in AI’, DOGE took a huge tumble as price dropped instantly over 5%.

Despite the recent sell off seen in the market, $TRU remains strong as it is currently up over 31% in the last 7 days. The token has seen growth across its native stablecoin TUSD, which became the fifth largest stablecoin, attributing to the tokens growth.

$FTM recently launched a new mainnet upgrade, releasing a few new features to the network. However, it appears that although the project is moving forward it still fell victim to market tendencies as it is currently down 9.4% in the past week.

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

Towards the end of last week the market sold off a fair amount as BTC suddenly dropped over 6% late Thursday evening (EST).

Our Convert Portal transactions remain relatively unchanged, Crypto to Stablecoin topped the list again with a value of 28.79% (+0.06%). With the market experiencing a sell off it is no surprise to see these types of transactions remain top of the list.

2nd on the list was Stablecoin to Crypto transactions with a value of 20.58% (-4.25%), as we have seen time and time before when the market experiences sudden drops, speculators will continue to enter positions looking for a better discount.

Stablecoin swaps picked up this week with a value of 19.66% (+2.32%), placing third again for the 2nd week consecutively.

Crypto to Crypto transactions decreased slightly this week (-0.78%), still remaining relatively high to what we have usually seen.

Overall market technicals

BTC

As mentioned BTC continues its downward trend, showing no signs of support as it continues to trade through our previous levels identified.

Last Thursday there was a series of economic announcements including the US initial jobless claims which were reported at 190k beating the estimated 195k. Despite the bullish tempo BTC dropped over 5.5% in the late evening (EST).

This week started off choppy as BTC appeared to be trading in a rising wedge, however again broke to the downside as volatility picked up with Powell testifying in front of the Senate.

Both BTC and ETH at-the-money implied volatilities are trading at the one-month low level, especially in the shorter timeframe. This comes after a series of exchanges paused USD wires with Silvergate bank and Signature bank, seeing a drop in trading volume, volatility and price.

As it currently stands BTC is still trading in our range identified, with the bearish momentum prevalent the next target will be towards the February low ($21,375), unless bulls can step in and drive price above the resistance level.

AGIX

$AGIX was one of the best performing coins last month as the AI narrative swept the market by surprise fueling prices higher.

Since setting an All-Time-High early last month, AGIX failed to break back towards the upside where it has been making its way lower.

As it stands the H4 trendline support was broken at the start of the week, with bears pushing price lower the next potential target is the current range low round 0.335.

The bulls will need to step in at the range low giving price a chance to find support and see a bounce. If they fail to hold this level, the bears would likely push price back towards the January consolidation.

As always the price of altcoins will be heavily influenced by BTC as the overall market follows the general direction.

Macro at a glance

Last Thursday (03/02/23) Eurozone reported February's CPI reading at 8.5% year-over-year, higher than the anticipated 8.2%, slightly lower than last month's 8.6%.

US initial jobless claims was reported at 190k, beating the estimate which was 195k. It shows the US job market is still very tight, providing a solid foundation for the Fed to continue the tightening policy.

Last Friday (03/03/23), US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI was reported at 55.1, beating the estimated 54.5. The data suggest that business activities in the services sector are in an expansion mode at a healthy pace. With the better-than-estimated data, all three indices on the US stock market rallied over 1%.

On Tuesday (03/07/23), Fed Chair Powell testified in front of the Senate, saying the interest rates are likely higher than anticipated. He emphasizes that the data that the Fed monitors suggest inflation is hard to tackle, and the Fed needs to speed up rate hikes with a higher terminal interest rate.

The market priced in a 6% terminal rate, higher than the previous 5.50% - 5.75% range with the probability of a 50bps hike jumping from 21% to 72%. US treasuries yield jumps higher, with 2Y yield trading at 5.057% and 10Y yield trading over 4%. All three indices closed down over 1%, while Dow Jones was down the most to 1.72%

