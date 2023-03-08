Exchange
Binance News Team
2023-03-08 08:45
Bitcoin Finds Support At Around $22,000

Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Drops 7% Following Silvergate Crisis

  • Bitcoin has experienced a 7% sell-off since March 2, following the Silvergate bank crisis – in which the financial institution witnessed a $1 billion loss.
  • Despite the bearish sentiment Bitcoin has been able to discover support above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $22,266. Should selling pressure continue to increase, BTC would look for the next foothold at the swing low, at $21,346.
  • BTCUSD could continue battling resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $22,834, then at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $22,949.

Healthy Network Adoption

  • The number of new addresses for Bitcoin has been steadily increasing since the start of the year.
  • Moreover, the 30 day monthly average of new addresses is above the yearly average underlining improving network fundamentals, and growing network utilization.

Back To “Neutral” Zone

  • According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which jumped from “Neutral” zone to “Greed” zone around February 16 has returned back to “Neutral”
  • At around 48/100, the index has returned to its mid-January levels, obliterating signs of bullish sentiments.
Source: Alternative.me

Open Interest Falls

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on March 5 at about 6.76% lower than at the beginning of week on February 27.

Traders Are Optimistic

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Sunday, March 5 at 2.1 as 67.71% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 32.29% are net short.

News Roundup

  • India’s CBDC Update - India’s upcoming CBDC would be used as a substitute for cash in the country as it satisfies all the attributes of its physical form of legal tender.
  • Shanghai Upgrade Pushed To April - The release of Shanghai hard fork expected to bring significant changes to the Ethereum blockchain has now been pushed to early April.
  • NFT Trading Volume Hits $2B - NFT trading volumes reached $2 billion in February – the highest number since before the meteoric crash of Terra in May 2022.
  • Surge In Ethereum Holdings - Ethereum addresses holding more than 1+ ETH has reached a new one-month high indicating growing accumulation of the cryptocurrency.

Highlights From This Week

New Symbol Zones
Binance Futures has added two new symbol zones: Dragon and ETH Upgrade on the platform.
New Listings
  • USDⓈ-M Contracts - Binance Futures launched USDⓈ-M PERP perpetual contracts with up to 20X leverage.

Disclaimer and Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

