Bitcoin Finds Support At Around $22,000

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Drops 7% Following Silvergate Crisis

Bitcoin has experienced a 7% sell-off since March 2, following the Silvergate bank crisis – in which the financial institution witnessed a $1 billion loss.

Despite the bearish sentiment Bitcoin has been able to discover support above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $22,266. Should selling pressure continue to increase, BTC would look for the next foothold at the swing low, at $21,346.

BTCUSD could continue battling resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $22,834, then at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $22,949.

Healthy Network Adoption

The number of new addresses for Bitcoin has been steadily increasing since the start of the year.

Moreover, the 30 day monthly average of new addresses is above the yearly average underlining improving network fundamentals, and growing network utilization.

Back To “Neutral” Zone

According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which jumped from “Neutral” zone to “Greed” zone around February 16 has returned back to “Neutral”

At around 48/100, the index has returned to its mid-January levels, obliterating signs of bullish sentiments.

Open Interest Falls

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on March 5 at about 6.76% lower than at the beginning of week on February 27.

Traders Are Optimistic

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Sunday, March 5 at 2.1 as 67.71% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 32.29% are net short.

News Roundup

India’s CBDC Update - India’s upcoming CBDC would be used as a substitute for cash in the country as it satisfies all the attributes of its physical form of legal tender.

Shanghai Upgrade Pushed To April - The release of Shanghai hard fork expected to bring significant changes to the Ethereum blockchain has now been pushed to early April.

NFT Trading Volume Hits $2B - NFT trading volumes reached $2 billion in February – the highest number since before the meteoric crash of Terra in May 2022.

Surge In Ethereum Holdings - Ethereum addresses holding more than 1+ ETH has reached a new one-month high indicating growing accumulation of the cryptocurrency.

Highlights From This Week

New Symbol Zones

Binance Futures has added two new symbol zones: Dragon and ETH Upgrade on the platform.

New Listings

USDⓈ-M Contracts - Binance Futures launched USDⓈ-M PERP perpetual contracts with up to 20X leverage.

