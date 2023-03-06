Exchange
Bi-monthly Advanced Technical Report March 6

Binance News Team
2023-03-06 16:26
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has taken a hit as it stumbled below $1 trillion following concerns over Silvergate Bank – a prominent lender to crypto firms – suffered continuous losses of partners over investigations and lawsuits against the financial institution.
Concerns over Silvergate bank’s liquidity and exchange margin cascade have increased selling pressure in the cryptocurrency markets, as the bulls have failed to defend weakened support.
Bitcoin fell 5% in just an hour on March 3, sliding into the lowest levels the coin has seen in over two weeks. Along with the largest cryptocurrency in the world, large-cap major altcoins have also plunged.
The bearish event has led many traders to be caught off-guard, leading to $65 million in liquidations. There was a huge spike in negative sentiment on social media over the weekend, which may continue to contribute to fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD).
Analysts believe that the fall of Silvergate echoes the worries of crypto investors following the FTX debacle last year – which was allegedly caused by a lack of liquidity and mismanagement of funds.
In a span of a day, Coinbase, Crypto.com suspended Silvergate payments, while the crypto market lost $200 million in market capitalization.
However, while shares of Silvergate Capital, the parent company of Silvergate Bank crashed 60%, reaching all-time lows, Bitcoin was able to avoid significant damage.

Bitcoin failed to overcome resistance

After Bitcoin set up five higher highs and two higher lows in an attempt to slice above the $25,000 psychological level, the crypto market experienced a minor sell-off on March 2.
The leading cryptocurrency will now seek support as selling pressure sustains, with the first foothold appearing at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $21,520, coinciding with the 100 three-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Should the bears continue to dominate, another line of defense may appear at the 50 three-day SMA at $19,680.
Bitcoin could face tough resistance around $22,904, where on-chain metrics suggest 1.31 million addresses hold over 588,000 BTC.
Key resistance levels to look out for:
$22,904 - as suggested by on-chain metrics
$23,156 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level
Key support levels to look out for:
$21,520 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100 three-day SMA
$19,680 - 50 three-day SMA

Ethereum falls into indecisive territory

Ethereum is trekking sideways as it continues to consolidate within a symmetrical triangle on the 3-day chart. The leading altcoin appears to be dropping into the Ichimoku cloud, which could indicate further indecision in the market.
While most cryptocurrencies are trending down, Ethereum’s supply on exchanges has reached its lowest level in five years, as investors have moved their ETH to self-custody. This on-chain metric suggests that there is a lower probability of a major sell-off for the coin.
Key resistance levels to watch:
$1,686 - upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle
$1,746 - swing high
Key support levels to watch:
$1,488 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level
$1,459 - 100 three-day SMA
$1,407 - 50 three-day SMA

Binance Coin approaches key support

Binance Coin slid roughly 5% following the market sell-off on March 2 and has now approached a key foothold. BNB may be able to avoid further losses if the key support level at the 100 three-day SMA $281.
If selling pressure increases, Binance Coin could retreat further to test the next critical foothold at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $264.
If buying pressure increases, the first level of resistance appears to be at the 50 three-day SMA at $289, then at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $292.
Key resistance levels to keep an eye on:
$292 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level
$312 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level
Key support levels to keep an eye on:
$281 - 100-week SMA
$264 - 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level

***Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly. Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.
Disclaimer and Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

