Weekly Market Highlights
Binance Research Team
2023-03-03 10:50
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
- Inflation in the Eurozone exceeded expectations, coming in at 8.6% for Feb vs expectations of 8.2%. Germany, France and Spain all saw higher inflation figures in Feb, compared to Jan, increasing expectations of continued rate increases from the European Central Bank.
🔎 Crypto
L1/L2:
- A second Ethereum testnet (Sepolia) successfully simulated the upcoming Shanghai hard fork, which will allow withdrawals of staked ETH. The final testnet (Goerli) is expected on March 14, followed by the mainnet upgrade, which is scheduled for early April.
- Scroll, the upcoming Ethereum zkEVM, announced its Pre-Alpha testnet. This is the first opportunity for external testers, including early users and devs, to interact with Scroll.
- Chiliz, the Web3 sports token platform, is set to start a US$50M incubator to invest in early-stage sports and entertainment projects building on the Chiliz L1 chain.
NFTs:
- Yuga Labs, the team behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, announced their first Bitcoin NFT collection. The ‘TwelveFold’ collection will feature 300 generative art NFTs and will be minted on the Bitcoin-based Ordinals protocol.
- Redeem, a connectivity protocol, announced a US$2.5M raise. Redeem is working on blockchain-agnostic infrastructure to allow the transfer of NFTs using phone numbers.
DeFi:
- Chainlink has released a beta of Chainlink Functions, a platform which will allow smart contracts to connect to any Web2 APIs. Functions will allow Web3 developers to more effectively leverage and utilize existing Web2 infrastructure - something that has been missing so far in Web3.
- Decentralized exchange, Mangrove, raised a US$7.4M Series A round. Mangrove aims to build a highly capital-efficient DEX with their “offer-is-code” approach.
Other:
- Mitsubishi, Fujitsu and various other major Japanese tech, manufacturing and finance companies are partnering to expand a multi-purpose virtual universe called the ‘Japan Metaverse Economic Zone’ via the creation of a new metaverse structure called Ryugukoku.
Notable Raises:
- Decentralized telecommunication service provider, REALLY, has raised US$18M. REALLY plans to launch a phone service powered by a decentralized mobile network.
- Liquid staking protocol, Ether.Fi, announced a US$5.3M raise to help build a decentralized, non-custodial staking solution.
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
- Real World Assets: The Bridge Between TradFi and DeFi
- Ethereum's Shanghai Upgrade: By the Charts
- A Guide to Fundamental Analysis in Crypto
Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.
For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.
That’s a wrap!
