Weekly Market Highlights

Binance Research Team
2023-03-03 10:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
  • Inflation in the Eurozone exceeded expectations, coming in at 8.6% for Feb vs expectations of 8.2%. Germany, France and Spain all saw higher inflation figures in Feb, compared to Jan, increasing expectations of continued rate increases from the European Central Bank.
🔎 Crypto
L1/L2:
  • A second Ethereum testnet (Sepolia) successfully simulated the upcoming Shanghai hard fork, which will allow withdrawals of staked ETH. The final testnet (Goerli) is expected on March 14, followed by the mainnet upgrade, which is scheduled for early April.
  • Scroll, the upcoming Ethereum zkEVM, announced its Pre-Alpha testnet. This is the first opportunity for external testers, including early users and devs, to interact with Scroll.
  • Chiliz, the Web3 sports token platform, is set to start a US$50M incubator to invest in early-stage sports and entertainment projects building on the Chiliz L1 chain.
NFTs:
  • Yuga Labs, the team behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, announced their first Bitcoin NFT collection. The ‘TwelveFold’ collection will feature 300 generative art NFTs and will be minted on the Bitcoin-based Ordinals protocol.
  • Redeem, a connectivity protocol, announced a US$2.5M raise. Redeem is working on blockchain-agnostic infrastructure to allow the transfer of NFTs using phone numbers.
DeFi:
  • Chainlink has released a beta of Chainlink Functions, a platform which will allow smart contracts to connect to any Web2 APIs. Functions will allow Web3 developers to more effectively leverage and utilize existing Web2 infrastructure - something that has been missing so far in Web3.
  • Decentralized exchange, Mangrove, raised a US$7.4M Series A round. Mangrove aims to build a highly capital-efficient DEX with their “offer-is-code” approach.
Other:
  • Mitsubishi, Fujitsu and various other major Japanese tech, manufacturing and finance companies are partnering to expand a multi-purpose virtual universe called the ‘Japan Metaverse Economic Zone’ via the creation of a new metaverse structure called Ryugukoku.
Notable Raises:
  • Decentralized telecommunication service provider, REALLY, has raised US$18M. REALLY plans to launch a phone service powered by a decentralized mobile network.
  • Liquid staking protocol, Ether.Fi, announced a US$5.3M raise to help build a decentralized, non-custodial staking solution.
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.
General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain 'forward looking' information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.
