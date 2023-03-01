Exchange
OTC Weekly Trading Insights: Level to level plays…

Binance News Team
2023-03-01 13:04
  • Over the past week the market has tapered off slightly with BTC hovering around the previous range levels identified.
  • The altcoin market has seen further pullbacks with the majority of coins seeing higher than usual selling volume across our OTC desk.
  • $SOL is currently down 8.8% over the last 7 days, on Saturday the 25th of February the network experienced an outage which lasted for nearly 20 hours. Developers are still uncertain what caused the outage, price dropped nearly 6% on saturday following the news however quickly recovered on Monday recouping the outage loss.
  • $ADA has recently announced a series of updates across its network including a major upgrade on the Hydra Protocol. Despite the updates $ADA is currently down 7.8% over the past week.
  • $STX has taken the market by surprise as it is one of stronger performers over the past week, currently up over 54% in the last 7 days. The NFT hype still prevails as STX looks to be one of the first Blockchains to allow for NFT’s on the BTC network.
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
  • Since hitting the August high target we had marked out ($25,266), the overall market has tapered off. As we have seen increased selling pressure across the Convert portal with BTC playing the range levels.
  • Crypto to Stablecoin transactions topped the list again this week with a value of 28.73%, a slight decrease of 3.57%. As to be expected with the market seeing a local top, selling volume increases as speculators look to secure profits.
  • Stablecoin to Crypto transactions placed 2nd again this week, increasing 1.31% compared to the previous week. With the market pulling back from local highs, participants will look to capture discounted prices in hopes of trading back towards the highs.
  • Stablecoin swaps continue to lay low coming in with a value of 17.32%.
  • Interestingly, over the past weeks we have seen more activity across Crypto to Crypto transactions. With BTC pumping and then pulling back, speculators look to rotate their holdings across altcoins as they expect these to outperform the rest of the market should another rally take place.

Overall market technicals

BTC

  • Since hitting the August high last month BTC has seen a slight pullback with the rest of the market following suit.
  • As it stands the overall picture still remains the same as we continue to trade between the ranges, level to level.
  • BTC saw a slight deviation below our range support (previous resistance) at $23,360. It appears to have reclaimed this level, in which the bulls will need to see it hold successfully for another chance to make its way towards the range highs.
  • Alternatively, if it does fail to hold BTC will likely makes its way lower with the bears targeting the previous lower ranges.

STX

  • $STX has seen a huge move to the upside following the hype surrounding BTC NFT’s.
  • Price moved violently to the upside since early last week and has now found itself trading at previous resistance from last year May.
  • As it stands it currency is trading between trendline support and resistance, in a wedge type pattern. We’re currently seeing an initial rejection off the resistance, assuming that price may be exhausted.
  • For bullish momentum to continue we would need to see the wedge pattern hold alongside further upwards momentum from BTC
  • Interestingly, Coinglass data has shown that Open Interest for $STX has doubled to over $80m. As new money enters the market piling into shorts with traders expecting a harsh reversal.
Alternatively for larger block trades >$200k, voice trading is available with 24/7 coverage. Our expert team is available round the clock to help suit your trading needs offering tight, competitive spreads and the best in class service!
