OTC Weekly Trading Insights: Level to level plays…

Over the past week the market has tapered off slightly with BTC hovering around the previous range levels identified.

The altcoin market has seen further pullbacks with the majority of coins seeing higher than usual selling volume across our OTC desk.

$SOL is currently down 8.8% over the last 7 days, on Saturday the 25th of February the network experienced an outage which lasted for nearly 20 hours. Developers are still uncertain what caused the outage, price dropped nearly 6% on saturday following the news however quickly recovered on Monday recouping the outage loss.

$ADA has recently announced a series of updates across its network including a major upgrade on the Hydra Protocol. Despite the updates $ADA is currently down 7.8% over the past week.