Bitcoin Close to $23,000 On Feb 26

Binance News Team
2023-02-28 14:21
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Perseveres

  • BTC/USDT continued to register higher highs and higher lows. The ascending channel printed on the daily chart denotes a general uptrend. However, the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line has crossed under the signal line, which is a usual indicator of a bearish trend.
  • Sturdy support for BTCUSD can be found at $22,262, where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the lower boundary of the chart pattern coincide.
  • Some resistance may appear at the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $24,421, coinciding with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

Mining Difficulty At All-Time-High

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty has continued to increase in 2023. BTC hashrate, which remained above the levels of 200-exahash-per-second (EH/s) in 2022, has averaged around 300 EH/s in 2023.
  • Last week, the high hashrate has led to a significant increase in the mining difficulty.

Open Interest Surges

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on February 26 at about 2.48% higher than at the beginning of week on February 20.

Traders Are Optimistic

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Sunday, February 26 at 2.06 as 67.31% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 32.69% are net short.

Weekly Market Movers

The DEFIUSDT, BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, and BNBUSDT Futures Perpetual Contracts had a negative week-over-week return of -2.48%, -0.87%, -0.44%, and -1.56% respectively.
***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
Find out more about DEFI Index.

News Roundup

Highlights From This Week

Trade Options & Share Your Positions On Social Media
As a part of an activity, Binance Options will allow eligible users to share a total of 18,000 USDT in token vouchers, an iPhone 14 Pro, and exclusive Binance Merchandise items. Click here to find out more.
New Listings
  • USDⓈ-M Contracts - Binance Futures launched USDⓈ-M ACH, SSV, CKB perpetual contracts with up to 20X leverage.

Gain Insights From Our Latest Content

Introduction to Detailed Mode and Brief Mode on Binance Futures (App)
Brief Mode lets you see more positions on one screen, especially if you hold many positions on different assets.
Detailed Mode (default) provides a more detailed overview of your futures positions.
Click here to check out our FAQ.
What Are Stop Orders in Binance Futures?
By setting stop orders, futures traders can prepare for unexpected market changes, and capitulations during periods of high volatility.
There is no one-size-fits-all approach when using stop orders on Binance Futures. Each strategy has its advantages and disadvantages, depending on market conditions and the user's specific goals.
This article explores the various types of stop orders available on Binance Futures and what each one offers futures traders.
Disclaimer and Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
