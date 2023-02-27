Weekly Web3 x Business News

gm!

Big Tech Hearts Web3

Spotify Is Testing Token-Enabled Music Playlists (CoinDesk)

Music streaming Spotify is testing a new service called "token-enabled playlists," which allows holders of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to connect their wallets and listen to curated music.

Universal Music Group's NFT band KINGSHIP also shared that it had created a token-gated playlist for NFT holders featuring Queen, Missy Eliott, Snoop Dogg and Led Zeppelin.

Ankr Partners With Microsoft to Offer Enterprise Node Hosting Services (CryptoPotato)

The deal will see an integration of technology of Ankr’s innovations in blockchain infrastructure with the software giant’s cloud solutions.

The service seeks to offer “global, low-latency blockchain connections for any Web3 project or developer” to help them focus on innovating and scaling their applications.

Google Cloud to Become Validator on Tezos Network (CoinDesk)

Google Cloud's corporate customers will be able to deploy Tezos nodes – a type of computer that runs a blockchain’s software to validate and store the history of transactions – in order to build Web3 applications on the network.

Tencent Cloud Announces New Web3 Initiatives (Bitcoinist)

Tencent Cloud shared a new suite of crypto-native partners, as well as a new slate of Web3-based initiatives. Those initiatives include the likes of blockchain-based APIs, ‘metaverse-in-a-box’ offerings, and more.

NFTs

Federal Judge Rules NBA Top Shot NFTs As Securities (NFTEvening)

The court found that NBA Top Shot Moments NFTs constituted an investment contract and therefore were securities. Furthermore, according to the court, Dapper Labs had devised a plan in which they guaranteed investor profits.

NBA’s Scanning Tech Brings You Closer to the Metaverse (NFTEvening)

The NBA’s new scanning technology will enable fans to create a 3D avatar of themselves by using their smartphone’s camera to scan their face and body.

Everyone could now have a chance to experience the game from a whole new perspective.

Web3 Communities

Peloton’s Robin Arzón Is Building a Web3 Community Around Working Out (CoinDesk)

She believes that, beyond the short-term incentivization of M2E gaming, NFT membership models may provide the perfect level of “stickiness” because members become more than simply monthly subscribers.

Purchasing an NFT acts as a lifetime, all-access pass, granting holders entry to a community led by their favorite instructors without third-party intermediaries and centralized platforms.

Trip Hawkins, Founder of Electronic Arts, Enters the NFT Gaming Industry (CryptoPotato)

On February 24, Trip Hawkins, one of the founders of Electronic Arts (EA), announced he was joining the Web3 gaming startup Games for a Living (GFAL) as co-founder and chief strategist.

Its main goal is to support the creation of AAA-category video games that can be easily integrated into the blockchain.

Metaverse

Colombia’s Legal System Experiments in the Metaverse: Report (CoinTelegraph)

A Colombian court recently hosted its first legal trial in the Metaverse, with the court magistrate saying it felt “more real than a video call,” according to a recent report.

According to a Reuters report published on Feb. 24, Colombia’s Magdalena Administrative Court held a court case in the Metaverse on Feb. 15, involving participants in a traffic dispute.

