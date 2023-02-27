Weekly Web3 x Business News

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Weekly Web3 x Business News

Binance News Team
2023-02-27 09:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
gm!
You’re reading our forward-looking weekly newsletter for business leaders looking to understand how crypto, NFTs, and all things Web3 are impacting the wider economy, enterprises, and consumers.
We won’t feature specific token movements but focus on Web3’s wider impact on society, with a lens on business.

Big Tech Hearts Web3

Spotify Is Testing Token-Enabled Music Playlists (CoinDesk)
  • Music streaming Spotify is testing a new service called "token-enabled playlists," which allows holders of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to connect their wallets and listen to curated music.
  • Universal Music Group's NFT band KINGSHIP also shared that it had created a token-gated playlist for NFT holders featuring Queen, Missy Eliott, Snoop Dogg and Led Zeppelin.
Ankr Partners With Microsoft to Offer Enterprise Node Hosting Services (CryptoPotato)
  • The deal will see an integration of technology of Ankr’s innovations in blockchain infrastructure with the software giant’s cloud solutions.
  • The service seeks to offer “global, low-latency blockchain connections for any Web3 project or developer” to help them focus on innovating and scaling their applications.
Google Cloud to Become Validator on Tezos Network (CoinDesk)
  • Google Cloud's corporate customers will be able to deploy Tezos nodes – a type of computer that runs a blockchain’s software to validate and store the history of transactions – in order to build Web3 applications on the network.
Tencent Cloud Announces New Web3 Initiatives (Bitcoinist)
  • Tencent Cloud shared a new suite of crypto-native partners, as well as a new slate of Web3-based initiatives. Those initiatives include the likes of blockchain-based APIs, ‘metaverse-in-a-box’ offerings, and more.

NFTs

Federal Judge Rules NBA Top Shot NFTs As Securities (NFTEvening)
  • The court found that NBA Top Shot Moments NFTs constituted an investment contract and therefore were securities. Furthermore, according to the court, Dapper Labs had devised a plan in which they guaranteed investor profits.
NBA’s Scanning Tech Brings You Closer to the Metaverse (NFTEvening)
  • The NBA’s new scanning technology will enable fans to create a 3D avatar of themselves by using their smartphone’s camera to scan their face and body.
  • Everyone could now have a chance to experience the game from a whole new perspective.

Web3 Communities

Peloton’s Robin Arzón Is Building a Web3 Community Around Working Out (CoinDesk)
  • She believes that, beyond the short-term incentivization of M2E gaming, NFT membership models may provide the perfect level of “stickiness” because members become more than simply monthly subscribers.
  • Purchasing an NFT acts as a lifetime, all-access pass, granting holders entry to a community led by their favorite instructors without third-party intermediaries and centralized platforms.
Trip Hawkins, Founder of Electronic Arts, Enters the NFT Gaming Industry (CryptoPotato)
  • On February 24, Trip Hawkins, one of the founders of Electronic Arts (EA), announced he was joining the Web3 gaming startup Games for a Living (GFAL) as co-founder and chief strategist.
  • Its main goal is to support the creation of AAA-category video games that can be easily integrated into the blockchain.

Metaverse

Colombia’s Legal System Experiments in the Metaverse: Report (CoinTelegraph)
  • A Colombian court recently hosted its first legal trial in the Metaverse, with the court magistrate saying it felt “more real than a video call,” according to a recent report.
  • According to a Reuters report published on Feb. 24, Colombia’s Magdalena Administrative Court held a court case in the Metaverse on Feb. 15, involving participants in a traffic dispute.
Follow us on Binance Feed for daily news, weekly in-depth reports from our research teams, and key Binance announcements!
Until next week,
Binance News Team

View full text