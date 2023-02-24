Exchange
What crypto winter? BUIDL-ers keep BUIDL-ing

Binance Research Team
2023-02-24 10:56
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
  • The minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting showed that they are open to “ongoing” rate increases, given inflation remains far above their 2% target. Similar rhetoric was seen from the Bank of England, while rate rise expectations for the European Central Bank are also at all-time highs according to swap markets.
  • BlackRock launches Metaverse ETF which will invest in companies that are expected to contribute to this area. Top five holdings are Meta, Apple, Nvidia, Netease and Roblox.
🔎 Crypto
L1/L2:
  • Helium Network has confirmed its migration to Solana by March 27th. This follows a Sept 2022 vote which saw ~81% of Helium community members voting in favor of migration versus continuing on their own L1 chain.
  • Google Cloud has partnered with Tezos to make it simple for their users to build dApps and validate on Tezos. Mentorship and credits for Tezos startups will also be featured.
  • Daily transactions on Arbitrum have hit an all-time high and this week surpassed Ethereum for the first time, with over 1.10M transactions for the L2 vs around 1.08M for the L1. Whether this is part of a broader L2 trend remains to be seen.
NFTs:
  • Users can now buy NFTs on Uniswap with any ERC-20 token, instead of just $ETH. Their v1 supports NFT purchases with any single input token (e.g. buy a NFT with $LINK), while their next release is expected to support multiple input tokens (e.g. buy a NFT using 30% $LINK and 70% $ETH).
  • Spotify has started to test playlists that can only be unlocked by holders of particular NFTs.
DeFi:
  • Frax Finance has voted to increase the collateralization ratio of their algorithmic stablecoin to 100%. Despite already being 92% collateralized, the aim is to completely remove any perception that FRAX is risky to hold and increase its “money” attributes.
Other:
  • Web3 infrastructure provider, Ankr, announced notable partnerships with Microsoft and Tencent Cloud. Ankr will work with Microsoft to create blockchain solutions for enterprises, while their work with Tencent will revolve around developing a suite of blockchain API services.
  • Top web3 gaming guild, Yield Guild Games (“YGG”), is entering the venture capital space and raising US$75M for their first fund. The fund will invest in early-stage token and equity deals in web3 gaming and infrastructure.
Notable Raises:
  • Here Not There Labs raised a US$25M Series A to build Towns, a web3 group chat dApp that lets online communities create customisable, self-governed “town squares”.
  • Kratos Studios, a web3 gaming venture, raised a US$20M seed round. They also acquired gaming DAO, IndiGG, via token swap. A press statement said that Kratos will work closely with Polygon and YGG to create the largest gaming DAO in the world.
  • On-chain risk management platform, Chaos Labs, announced a US$20M seed round. Chaos’ goal is to help DeFi protocols protect user funds in a capital efficient manner.
  • TipLink announced a US$6M seed round. With TipLink, users can send crypto or NFTs with just a link, with the link itself representing a non-custodial wallet.
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
