Bitcoin Close to $25,000 On Feb 19

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Continues Its Momentum

BTC/USDT continued its momentum following the golden cross that appeared on the daily chart on February 7 after the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed above the 200-day SMA.

Prior to this, BTC’s 50-day SMA has trailed below the 200-day SMA since December 2021.

After the emergence of the golden cross, Bitcoin surged to a new swing high at $25,261, which now acts as resistance for the leading cryptocurrency. If bullish momentum falters, credible support could be found at the 50-day SMA at $21,545.

In The Greed Zone

The soaring price is also reflected in the popular index Crypto Fear and Greed Index which jumped from “Neutral” zone to “Greed” zone around February 16.

The index showed a reading of 62/100, marking a new high since November 21.

Open Interest Surges

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on February 19 at about 11% higher from the beginning of week as of February 13.

Traders Slightly Pessimistic

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Sunday, February 19 at 0.9 as 47.45% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 52.55% are net short.

Weekly Market Movers

The DEFIUSDT, BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, and BNBUSDT Futures Perpetual Contracts had a positive week-over-week return of +3.51%, +2.40%, +1.99%, and +2.18% respectively.

***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

