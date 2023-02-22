copy link
Bitcoin Close to $25,000 On Feb 19
Binance News Team
2023-02-22 14:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Charts of the Week
Bitcoin Continues Its Momentum
- BTC/USDT continued its momentum following the golden cross that appeared on the daily chart on February 7 after the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed above the 200-day SMA.
- Prior to this, BTC’s 50-day SMA has trailed below the 200-day SMA since December 2021.
- After the emergence of the golden cross, Bitcoin surged to a new swing high at $25,261, which now acts as resistance for the leading cryptocurrency. If bullish momentum falters, credible support could be found at the 50-day SMA at $21,545.
In The Greed Zone
- The soaring price is also reflected in the popular index Crypto Fear and Greed Index which jumped from “Neutral” zone to “Greed” zone around February 16.
- The index showed a reading of 62/100, marking a new high since November 21.
Open Interest Surges
- On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on February 19 at about 11% higher from the beginning of week as of February 13.
Traders Slightly Pessimistic
- On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Sunday, February 19 at 0.9 as 47.45% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 52.55% are net short.
Weekly Market Movers
The DEFIUSDT, BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, and BNBUSDT Futures Perpetual Contracts had a positive week-over-week return of +3.51%, +2.40%, +1.99%, and +2.18% respectively.
***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
News Roundup
- BTC Flippens Visa Again - With a 48% Bitcoin (BTC) price surge since the start of the year, Bitcoin’s market cap pushes past that of Visa for the third time.
- Crypto Scam Revenue Plunges - Crypto scam revenue dropped to $5.9 billion in 2022, from a record of $10.9 billion in 2021 - a nearly 50% plunge.
- Russia’s CBDC Pilot - The Bank of Russia's central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be launched for peer-to-peer transfers between individuals and for retail purchases in April.
- Japan’s CBDC Pilot - Japan plans to begin its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot in April 2023, after finishing its Proof of Concept testing that began in 2021.
Highlights From This Week
Binance Futures Feature
With the new Footer symbol preview, users will be able to trade seamlessly from one trading pair to another.
Futures Grid Trading
New Listings
- USDⓈ-M Contracts - Binance Futures launched USDⓈ-M AGIX and PHB, GMX, CFX, STX and COCOS perpetual contracts.
What Are Funding Fees in Binance Futures?
By setting stop orders, futures traders can prepare for unexpected market changes, and capitulations during periods of high volatility.
There is no one-size-fits-all approach when using stop orders on Binance Futures. Each strategy has its advantages and disadvantages, depending on market conditions and the user's specific goals.
This article explores the various types of stop orders available on Binance Futures and what each one offers futures traders.
Bi-Monthly Advanced Report
The latest issue of the advanced technical report covers ETH Shanghai upgrade, its potential significant impact on Ethereum volatility, and more.
