Binance to Bring Fans Closer to Sports Teams With Fan Token Platform

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance to Bring Fans Closer to Sports Teams With Fan Token Platform

Cointelegraph By Ezra Reguerra
2023-02-20 12:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Crypto exchange Binance has launched a new update to its fan token platform that focuses on helping sports teams engage with their fans by offering various rewards to token holders.
In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, the crypto exchange said that its fan club program will now let fans gather points that they can exchange for rewards that range from getting tickets to games, having access to meet and greets, receiving video clips from their favorite players and participation in exclusive dinners with the athletes.
Fan from Binance Fan Token program at a meet and greet with Luka Romero from Lazio (Italy). Source: Binance
Participants can collect points by participating in various fan token activities like voting in polls or completing other simpler tasks. Having a higher level of participation will allow fans to have access to better rewards.
Lisa He, Head of NFT and Fan Token at Binance argued that fan tokens are the future of fan engagement. The executive pointed out that the program can bring fans closer to their favorite teams through dinners with their favorite players or even a stadium tour. He explained that:
"Fan tokens allow sports fans to feel more connected to their favorite sports teams by allowing them to have access to exclusive offers and have a voice in team decisions for the club."
In addition, He also said that their team believes that fan tokens are the "future of fan engagement, where clubs and their fans can feel closer to each other and have a two way relationship."
According to Binance, the platform has been very successful, helping various clubs like Santos FC, Porto and Lazio engage with thousands of participating fans within the platform.
Binance has been consistently trying to link sports with the Web3 space. On June 23, the crypto exchange partnered with renowned soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo to help him connect with his fans through nonfungible tokens. Holders of the NFTs will have exclusive opportunities to connect and engage with the soccer superstar.
On Jul. 28, Binance also jumped into NFT ticketing right after the fiasco caused by counterfeit tickets at the UEFA Champions League. The crypto exchange partnered with Società Sportiva Lazio to use NFT tickets for the club's home matches at the Stadio Olimpico.
View full text