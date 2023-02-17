L2 Scaling Race Heats Up

Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro / TradFi

Hotter-than-expected inflation prints this week increased the probability of more interest rate hikes ahead. The U.S. Consumer Price Index increased 6.4% year-on-year in January vs. expectations of 6.2%, and the Producer Price Index rose 0.7% month-on-month in January vs. expectations of 0.4%. The market is now penciling in an interest rate ceiling of around 5.25%, implying another two to three 0.25% hikes.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

Polygon is planning to launch Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta on 27th March. With a zkEVM solution, developers can directly replicate code on Ethereum to Polygon zkEVM without making significant changes. Essentially, Polygon zkEVM will enable frictionless scaling, and allow cheaper and faster transactions.

zkSync 2.0 has been renamed to zkSync Era and has entered the “Fair Onboarding Alpha” stage in which registered projects can deploy their apps on mainnet. However, the mainnet will remain closed to end-users during this stage.

NFTs:

Did someone say “airdrop”? NFT marketplace, Blur, has launched their long-awaited airdrop this week. 360 million (12% of supply) $BLUR will be airdropped to eligible traders. $BLUR currently has a fully diluted market capitalization of US$2.8B. Separately, in a blog post published on Wednesday, Blur has urged creators to block trading on OpenSea, a move that represents an escalation of the marketplace royalty war.

NFTs on the Bitcoin network? You heard that right. Despite push backs from “Bitcoin Maxis”, the Ordinals Protocol has continued to gain steam with over 124K inscriptions created to date. The protocol allows the creation of unique “digital artifacts” that can be held and transferred across the Bitcoin network.

In a bid to make buying NFTs more seamless, Magic Eden has partnered with payment platform MoonPay to offer users the option of using a credit or debit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Gaming:

Square Enix, the game developer behind Final Fantasy, has announced a partnership with Polygon to launch a dynamic Web3 experience called Symbiogenesis. Symbiogenesis is built around 10,000 pieces of digital, collectible art that is “tied to a storyline players will unfold in a virtual (turn-based) adventure”.

Play-to-Earn project STEPN has announced that it will conduct an airdrop to Genesis sneaker holders.

Others:

Siemens, a German multinational conglomerate, has announced the issuance of its first digital bond on a public blockchain. The company highlighted several benefits of issuing bonds on a blockchain such as making “paper-based global certificates and central clearing unnecessary” and allowing bonds to be “sold directly to investors without needing a bank to function as an intermediary”.

The Hong Kong government announced that it has successfully issued HK$800M (~US$102M) of tokenized green bond . Processes of the bond lifecycle such as coupon payment, settlement of secondary trading and maturity redemption, will be digitalized and performed on a private blockchain network.

🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications

Check out our latest publications:

Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.

For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch .





Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form .

That’s a wrap!

Binance Research

Read more https://research.binance.com/en/analysis

About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.