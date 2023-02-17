copy link
create picture
more
L2 Scaling Race Heats Up
Binance Research Team
2023-02-17 09:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
- Hotter-than-expected inflation prints this week increased the probability of more interest rate hikes ahead. The U.S. Consumer Price Index increased 6.4% year-on-year in January vs. expectations of 6.2%, and the Producer Price Index rose 0.7% month-on-month in January vs. expectations of 0.4%. The market is now penciling in an interest rate ceiling of around 5.25%, implying another two to three 0.25% hikes.
🔎 Crypto
L1/L2:
- Polygon is planning to launch Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta on 27th March. With a zkEVM solution, developers can directly replicate code on Ethereum to Polygon zkEVM without making significant changes. Essentially, Polygon zkEVM will enable frictionless scaling, and allow cheaper and faster transactions.
- zkSync 2.0 has been renamed to zkSync Era and has entered the “Fair Onboarding Alpha” stage in which registered projects can deploy their apps on mainnet. However, the mainnet will remain closed to end-users during this stage.
NFTs:
- Did someone say “airdrop”? NFT marketplace, Blur, has launched their long-awaited airdrop this week. 360 million (12% of supply) $BLUR will be airdropped to eligible traders. $BLUR currently has a fully diluted market capitalization of US$2.8B. Separately, in a blog post published on Wednesday, Blur has urged creators to block trading on OpenSea, a move that represents an escalation of the marketplace royalty war.
- NFTs on the Bitcoin network? You heard that right. Despite push backs from “Bitcoin Maxis”, the Ordinals Protocol has continued to gain steam with over 124K inscriptions created to date. The protocol allows the creation of unique “digital artifacts” that can be held and transferred across the Bitcoin network.
- In a bid to make buying NFTs more seamless, Magic Eden has partnered with payment platform MoonPay to offer users the option of using a credit or debit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Gaming:
- Square Enix, the game developer behind Final Fantasy, has announced a partnership with Polygon to launch a dynamic Web3 experience called Symbiogenesis. Symbiogenesis is built around 10,000 pieces of digital, collectible art that is “tied to a storyline players will unfold in a virtual (turn-based) adventure”.
- Play-to-Earn project STEPN has announced that it will conduct an airdrop to Genesis sneaker holders.
Others:
- Siemens, a German multinational conglomerate, has announced the issuance of its first digital bond on a public blockchain. The company highlighted several benefits of issuing bonds on a blockchain such as making “paper-based global certificates and central clearing unnecessary” and allowing bonds to be “sold directly to investors without needing a bank to function as an intermediary”.
- The Hong Kong government announced that it has successfully issued HK$800M (~US$102M) of tokenized green bond. Processes of the bond lifecycle such as coupon payment, settlement of secondary trading and maturity redemption, will be digitalized and performed on a private blockchain network.
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
- Ethereum's Shanghai Upgrade: By the Charts
- A Guide to Fundamental Analysis in Crypto
- Q4 State of Crypto: Market Pulse
Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.
For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.
For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.
Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form.
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.
General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.
View full text