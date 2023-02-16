Bitcoin Forms Death Cross Pattern

Charts of the Week

Death Cross Pattern

As of Monday, Feb 13, BTCUSD closed 5% lower than that of last week’s close, after the local top formed on February 2.

A death cross has appeared on the Bitcoin weekly chart, as the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed below the 200-week SMA.

From a technical perspective, the Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) is indicating that the MACD line is still above the signal line, which is a usual indicator for a bullish market.

Open Interest Remains Stagnant

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week as of Feb 13 at nearly the same OI from the end of last week.

Traders Quite Optimistic

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Monday, Feb 13 at 1.76 as 63.74% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 36.26% are net short.

Weekly Market Movers

The BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT Futures Perpetual Contracts had a positive week-over-week return of +0.21% and +0.15%, respectively. Meanwhile, the DEFIUSDT and BNBUSDT Futures Perpetual Contracts had a negative week-over-week return of -0.72% and -2.41%, respectively.

***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

News Roundup

Highlights From This Week

New Listings

BTCUSDT Options - Binance Options listed one additional BTCUSDT Monthly Options expiry and BTCUSDT Daily Options .

USDⓈ-M Contracts - Binance Futures launched USDⓈ-M ASTR perpetual contracts with Up to 20X Leverage.

What Are Funding Fees in Binance Futures?

Binance Futures implements the Funding Rate mechanism to ensure that the price of a perpetual futures contract aligns with the spot price of the underlying cryptocurrency to which the contract relates.

The Funding Rate determines the periodic payments that are made between traders who hold positions in perpetual futures contracts. These payments that traders pay or receive are known as Funding Fees.

This article talks about how Funding Fees are determined and how it can affect a trader's performance.

