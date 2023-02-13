Exchange
5 Things You Need to Know to Start Your Crypto Week

Binance News Team
2023-02-13 15:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
gm!
You’re reading our forward-looking weekly newsletter for business readers looking to understand how crypto is impacting the wider economy, enterprises, and consumers.
We won’t feature specific token movements but focus on crypto and Web3’s wider impacts on society, with a lens on business.
Finance
We might be in a bear market, but some major corps are still bullish on the opportunities promised by crypto and Web3.
Fujitsu last week launched a Web3 accelerator, aimed at start-ups, partner companies, and universities building Web3 applications and services. The Japanese conglomerate wants to see a range of use cases, such as digital content rights management, business transactions, contracts, and processes.
Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, is in talks with two German cryptocurrency firms over minority stake acquisitions. The investment is part of the company’s efforts to revive growth and investor confidence, Bloomberg reported.
Marketing
NFTs are having a comeback – sort of. After last year’ frenzied NFT launches, smart brands are taking their time now, tapping into storied IP and focusing on building communities over making money (for now).
Puma released NFTs of its Super PUMA mascots last week, alongside its digital fashion project The Nitro Collection. One of India’s top media and entertainment companies, Shemaroo, launched an NFT marketplace for fans to purchase Bollywood memorabilia and even Bollywood characters (in digital form).
And Rihanna’s producer sold out 300 music NFTs in minutes after auctioning part of B**** better have my money’s streaming royalties. Quite nicely timed to the pop star’s first return to the stage in seven years for the Super Bowl’s halftime show.
Meanwhile, Doritos recreated its Super Bowl commercial in the Decentraland metaverse. Yummy...?
Operations
Remember Nokia? The former #1 phone maker in the world has been quietly but surely rebuilding its reputation as a telecoms infrastructure giant – and metaverse evangelist.
Last week its CTO gave a bullish interview to Cointelegraph, where he predicted that by next year there will be five times the revenue spent on the “industrial metaverse” compared to the consumer or enterprise metaverse.
So think remote beer brewing, aircraft servicing, or ports using digital twins to track containers on their docks. In short, applications that require high-precision collaboration or simulations.
Porting these processes into a virtual environment could save companies considerable cash, by reducing development costs and allowing for virtually endless testing before deployment.
For all the hype around a consumer metaverse, we are three to five years away from it becoming reality, the CTO said.
Follow us on Binance Feed for daily news, weekly in-depth reports from our research teams, and key Binance announcements!
Until next week,
Binance News Team
View full text