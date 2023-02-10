Bi-monthly Advanced Technical Report February 10, 2023

Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

Traditional markets are showing the first signs of a trend reversal after the S&P 500 printed a golden cross – which is often considered by traders as a bullish indicator that usually signals that the momentum will shift to the upside. Bitcoin price has historically correlated with the trend of the S&P 500 for the majority of last year and early this year.

Analysts believe that the golden cross that occurred late last week on the S&P 500 could confirm the beginning of a long-term bull market.

Bitcoin awaits the golden cross

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is already forming a golden cross, where the short-term moving average – the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) breaks out above a longer-term moving average – the 200-day SMA. While this may usually indicate a bullish breakout, the golden cross is a lagging indicator, which may also just confirm events that have happened in the market.

Investors have also taken note that the last time a golden cross occurred on the Bitcoin chart, BTC climbed roughly 45% and reached an all-time high at $69,000 in November 2021.

Institutional interest in cryptocurrencies has also risen, as digital asset investment products witnessed $117 million in inflows last week, the highest inflows seen since July 2022. Bitcoin was an investor favorite, with $116 million in inflows seen last week. The broader crypto market has also seen its average weekly volumes rise by 11%.

According to analysts, Bitcoin could be at the start of a new cyclical bull market, as BTC addresses that are in profit have increased from 50% to 70%. The Bitcoin fear and greed index also indicated a shift in market sentiment, which is currently in greed territory.

The $24,000 level currently still continues to act as a strong headwind for the leading cryptocurrency, with three failed attempts to break above it last week.

Should the bullish narrative fail to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm, Bitcoin may retest the nearest support found at $22,791, where the 21-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level coincide.

Key resistance levels to look out for:

$23,451 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level

$24,287 - local high

Key support levels to look out for:

$22,791 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and 21-day SMA

$22,281 - January 22 low

$21,873 - 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level

Ethereum surpasses $1,700

Ethereum has recently broken above $1,700 a level not seen since September 2022. However, the bullish momentum was shortlived, as traders responded with profit taking, with the highest ratio of profit transactions recorded in two years.

The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continues to range between $1,640 to $1,680. Analysts believe that only a break out of this range would see Ethereum target bigger aspirations.

Key resistance levels to watch:

$1,671 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level

$1,717 - local high recorded on February 2

Key support levels to watch:

$1,600 - February 5 low

$1,583 - 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level

$1,551 - 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level

BNB sets another new local top

Following a new multi-month high reached on January 24 at $324, Binance Coin has recorded a new local top at $338. The decrease in volume could suggest that the bulls may be catching their breath after the recent rally.

The footholds nearby may offer support given the waning momentum. The nearest support can be found at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $328.

Key resistance levels to keep an eye on:

$328 - local high recorded on February 5

$353 - 127.2% Fibonacci extension level

Key support levels to keep an eye on:

$328 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level

$316 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

$303 - 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level

