A Week Packed with Announcements

🔎 Macro / TradFi

Digital Currency Group (“DCG”) is reported to have started selling shares in its Grayscale crypto trusts to raise funds and manage liquidity. It is speculated that these funds will be used in order to repay Genesis creditors (Remember, Grayscale and Genesis share the same parent company in DCG).

🔎 Crypto

L1 / L2:

Leading Ethereum L2 solution, Optimism, announced OP Airdrop #2. The airdrop involves 11.7M OP distributed to over 300k unique addresses.

Top Polkadot project, Acala Network, announced the mainnet launch of Acala EVM+. This allows dApp developers to deploy their EVM smart contracts onto Acala and benefit from Polkadot-native liquidity. They call it EVM+ as they believe this development environment combines the best of the EVM and Polkadot’s Substrate.

Aptos has partnered with Indian Web3 social-video app, Chingari. The partnership will deploy the Solana-based platform on its second chain and is expected to launch in Q2.

Mysten Labs, the developer behind Sui, have partnered with Tencent Cloud and will look to grow the Sui Ecosystem via collaborations across GameFi, Payments and Cloud Services.

The Tron blockchain has committed over US$100M to AI-focused projects within its ecosystem. Key areas of focus are AI for payments, e-commerce, currency settlement etc.

VRRB Labs, who are building a L1 network, announced a US$1.4M pre-seed raise, The team is building a language-agnostic platform and have a particular focus on attracting Web2 developers.

DeFi:

Uniswap DAO approved the deployment of Uniswap v3 onto Ethereum L2 project, Boba Network. The proposal to deploy on BNB Chain is also expected to be passed later today when voting concludes.

Aave has deployed its native stablecoin GHO on Etheruem’s Goerli testnet. GHO is a crypto-backed overcollateralized stablecoin and its codebase is now available for testing prior to a mainnet launch later this year.

NFTs:

With the hype around Bitcoin NFTs continuing to grow, one collection is rapidly climbing in value - “Bitcoin Punks”. Based on the popular Ethereum CryptoPunks collection, Bitcoin Punks have been minted on the Bitcoin-native Ordinals Protocol.

The Initial Farm Offering (“IFO”) for BlueMove, a NFT marketplace on Aptos and Sui, was oversubscribed by over 18,000%. With a target of US$400k, BlueMove attracted over US$70M in commitments.

Others:

SALT Lending has closed a US$64.4M Series A funding round. The crypto lending business shut down during the FTX saga last year and now hopes to recommence operations within this quarter.

Coincover, a digital asset insurance provider, has raised US$30M in a funding round led by Foundation Capital.

SPACE ID, announced a US$10M strategic funding round led by Polychain Capital and dao5. SPACE ID aims to build a universal name service network that connects decentralized identities. They started with “.bnb” last year and aim to launch “.arb” soon.



