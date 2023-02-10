Exchange
A Week Packed with Announcements

Binance Research Team
2023-02-10 10:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
  • Digital Currency Group (“DCG”) is reported to have started selling shares in its Grayscale crypto trusts to raise funds and manage liquidity. It is speculated that these funds will be used in order to repay Genesis creditors (Remember, Grayscale and Genesis share the same parent company in DCG).
🔎 Crypto
L1 / L2:
  • Leading Ethereum L2 solution, Optimism, announced OP Airdrop #2. The airdrop involves 11.7M OP distributed to over 300k unique addresses.
  • Top Polkadot project, Acala Network, announced the mainnet launch of Acala EVM+. This allows dApp developers to deploy their EVM smart contracts onto Acala and benefit from Polkadot-native liquidity. They call it EVM+ as they believe this development environment combines the best of the EVM and Polkadot’s Substrate.
  • Aptos has partnered with Indian Web3 social-video app, Chingari. The partnership will deploy the Solana-based platform on its second chain and is expected to launch in Q2.
  • Mysten Labs, the developer behind Sui, have partnered with Tencent Cloud and will look to grow the Sui Ecosystem via collaborations across GameFi, Payments and Cloud Services.
  • The Tron blockchain has committed over US$100M to AI-focused projects within its ecosystem. Key areas of focus are AI for payments, e-commerce, currency settlement etc.
  • VRRB Labs, who are building a L1 network, announced a US$1.4M pre-seed raise, The team is building a language-agnostic platform and have a particular focus on attracting Web2 developers.
DeFi:
  • Uniswap DAO approved the deployment of Uniswap v3 onto Ethereum L2 project, Boba Network. The proposal to deploy on BNB Chain is also expected to be passed later today when voting concludes.
  • Aave has deployed its native stablecoin GHO on Etheruem’s Goerli testnet. GHO is a crypto-backed overcollateralized stablecoin and its codebase is now available for testing prior to a mainnet launch later this year.
NFTs:
  • With the hype around Bitcoin NFTs continuing to grow, one collection is rapidly climbing in value - “Bitcoin Punks”. Based on the popular Ethereum CryptoPunks collection, Bitcoin Punks have been minted on the Bitcoin-native Ordinals Protocol.
  • The Initial Farm Offering (“IFO”) for BlueMove, a NFT marketplace on Aptos and Sui, was oversubscribed by over 18,000%. With a target of US$400k, BlueMove attracted over US$70M in commitments.
Others:
  • SALT Lending has closed a US$64.4M Series A funding round. The crypto lending business shut down during the FTX saga last year and now hopes to recommence operations within this quarter.
  • Coincover, a digital asset insurance provider, has raised US$30M in a funding round led by Foundation Capital.
  • SPACE ID, announced a US$10M strategic funding round led by Polychain Capital and dao5. SPACE ID aims to build a universal name service network that connects decentralized identities. They started with “.bnb” last year and aim to launch “.arb” soon.
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
Explore the Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.
For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.
Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form.
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
Read more
https://research.binance.com/en/analysis
About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.
General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.
