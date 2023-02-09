Bitcoin Close To Forming Death Cross Pattern

Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

Charts of the Week

Impending Death Cross Pattern

As of Monday, Feb 6, BTCUSD showed signs of a Death Cross pattern on its weekly chart.

From a technical perspective, BTCUSD has spent longer than ever below its 200 week MA.

Two major moving averages 200 MA and 50 MA are about to converge. The Death Cross pattern looms as the 50 week MA which stood at $25,030 has already crossed the 200 week MA which stood at $24,921.

Open Interest Rises

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest increased by 13% as of Feb 6 from the end of last week.

Traders Remain Optimistic

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Monday, Feb 6 at 1.59 as 61.38% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 38.62% are net short.

Weekly Market Movers

The DEFIUSDT , BTCBUSD , ETHBUSD , and BNBBUSD Futures Perpetual Contract had a negative week-over-week return of -1.03%, -0.89%, -0.72%, and -1.69% respectively.

***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

News Roundup

Crypto Enforcement Action Plan - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of US is working towards another strong year of precedent setting crypto enforcement cases, as per CFTC chief.

London: Most Crypto-Ready City - According to research, London stands at the top as the most crypto-ready city in the world for businesses and start-ups followed by Dubai and New York.

Bitcoin Market Sentiments - The Funding Rate mechanism of perpetual futures contracts suggests a clear shift in market sentiments of Bitcoin which is most bullish in 14 months.

Robust Crypto Industry Standards - The government of the United Kingdom is willing to design a regulatory framework for the domestic cryptocurrency industry that will not cease technological development.

Highlights From This Week

Options Data Page

A One-stop page for all the market data you need to know to navigate your decision-making journey while trading Binance options.

New Updates

Tick Size - Binance Futures will adjust the tick size of multiple USDⓈ-M and COIN-M Perpetual Futures Contracts to increase market liquidity and improve the trading experience on Feb 10.

New Listings

