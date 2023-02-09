Exchange
Bitcoin Close To Forming Death Cross Pattern

Binance News Team
2023-02-09 16:06
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

Charts of the Week

Impending Death Cross Pattern

  • As of Monday, Feb 6, BTCUSD showed signs of a Death Cross pattern on its weekly chart.
  • From a technical perspective, BTCUSD has spent longer than ever below its 200 week MA.
  • Two major moving averages 200 MA and 50 MA are about to converge. The Death Cross pattern looms as the 50 week MA which stood at $25,030 has already crossed the 200 week MA which stood at $24,921.

Open Interest Rises

Traders Remain Optimistic

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Monday, Feb 6 at 1.59 as 61.38% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 38.62% are net short.

Weekly Market Movers

The DEFIUSDT, BTCBUSD, ETHBUSD, and BNBBUSD Futures Perpetual Contract had a negative week-over-week return of -1.03%, -0.89%, -0.72%, and -1.69% respectively.
***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
Find out more about DEFI Index.

News Roundup

  • Crypto Enforcement Action Plan - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of US is working towards another strong year of precedent setting crypto enforcement cases, as per CFTC chief.
  • London: Most Crypto-Ready City - According to research, London stands at the top as the most crypto-ready city in the world for businesses and start-ups followed by Dubai and New York.
  • Bitcoin Market Sentiments - The Funding Rate mechanism of perpetual futures contracts suggests a clear shift in market sentiments of Bitcoin which is most bullish in 14 months.
  • Robust Crypto Industry Standards - The government of the United Kingdom is willing to design a regulatory framework for the domestic cryptocurrency industry that will not cease technological development.

Highlights From This Week

Options Data Page
A One-stop page for all the market data you need to know to navigate your decision-making journey while trading Binance options.
New Updates
New Listings

Gain Insights From Our Latest Articles

How to Hedge a Long Position With a Protective Put
Crypto options contracts allow traders and investors to diversify their portfolio and manage market risk. Investors can use the protective put hedging strategy to protect their portfolios from market downturns. The article explains how to hedge a long position with a protective put as well as benefits and risks of hedging with put options.
What Are Funding Fees in Binance Futures?
Binance Futures implements the Funding Rate mechanism to ensure that the price of a perpetual futures contract aligns with the spot price of the underlying cryptocurrency to which the contract relates.
The Funding Rate determines the periodic payments that are made between traders who hold positions in perpetual futures contracts. These payments that traders pay or receive are known as Funding Fees.
This article talks about how Funding Fees are determined and how it can affect a trader's performance.
Disclaimer and Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
