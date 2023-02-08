Exchange
Binance to Airdrop $100 USD (1883 TRY) in BNB to Users in the Turkey Earthquake Region

Binance News Team
2023-02-08 10:20
In response to the devastation caused by the recent earthquake in Turkey, Binance will airdrop BNB worth USD $100 to all Binance users identified to be living in the regions most affected by the tragedy.
Identification of the users will be based on Proof of Address (POA) completed before Feb 6th in 10 cities where the earthquake has had significant impact, including: Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Diyarbakır, Adana, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman, Malatya and Hatay.
While the POA method has its limitations and inaccuracies, it is the best method we have available for us to locate potentially impacted users. We estimate the total donations will be around $5 million USD (or 94,000,000 TRY).
In the aftermath of natural disasters, people often lose access to traditional banking at the exact moment when extra funds are needed to help cover medical supplies, food and other essential needs.
Crypto transfers are now increasingly being used to deliver financial aid to disaster victims as they provide fast, low-cost, borderless and transparent transactions.
Binance Charity has also launched a public donation address for anyone to donate. For everything we receive on this address, we will convert to TRY and give it to an authorized NGO to help people in need. Donations to the Emergency Earthquake Appeal will be accepted in BTC, ETH, BNB, BUSD, XRP.
Binance founder and CEO CZ said: “The recent earthquakes in Turkey have had a devastating impact on so many people and communities. We hope that our efforts will bring some relief to those affected. We are also calling on our industry peers to once again come together to offer support in these times of crisis.”
Our team is doing their part to ensure that Turkish Binancians and their families are safe and sound and are providing whatever assistance is required. In these difficult times, Binance stands by our users and we will continue to work on additional ways to help our community in Turkey.
For more information about the Emergency Earthquake Appeal: Binance Charity
