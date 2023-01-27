copy link
Momentum Rising
Weekly Market Highlights - Binance Research team
2023-01-27 10:12
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has rejected a spot Bitcoin ETF effort by Ark Investment Management and 21Shares, for the second time. An earlier attempt was rejected in April 2022.
🔎 Crypto
L1 / L2:
- The first mainnet shadow fork of Ethereum’s upcoming, Shanghai Upgrade, went live this week. The Shanghai Upgrade is the first major Ethereum upgrade since The Merge last September, and will introduce withdrawal capabilities for staked Ether. There is currently over US$25B of Ether locked in the staking contract.
- Injective, the financial applications focused Layer-1, has announced a US$150M ecosystem fund. The fund aims to support projects building on Injective or Cosmos chains in terms of interoperability, DeFi, trading, and scalability solutions.
DeFi:
- Decentralized derivatives exchange, dYdX, has delayed an upcoming token unlock from Feb 2023 to Dec. Over 150M tokens were set to be released, with the revised timeline showing that 83M of these will now be released on Dec 1 2023, followed by a staggered release for the remainder.
- The Cardano-based decentralized stablecoin, Djed, is on track for a launch next week. Djed has been jointly developed by Cardano code maintainer, IOG, and ecosystem project Coti. Djed requires > 400% in collateral value to be posted before being issued.
- Sushiswap is set to launch a perpetual futures exchange on the Sei Network. Sei is a L1 specialized in decentralized trading applications and is part of the Cosmos ecosystem. Perpetual futures exchanges are among the fastest growing sub-sectors in crypto.
NFTs:
- Ethereum-based NFT collection, Pudgy Penguins, announced cross-chain capabilities with LayerZero and will allow “Lil Pudgys” to travel between Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon and BNB Chain.
- Amazon is set to launch a digital assets division, with a NFT initiative expected in the next few months. Initial rumors suggest an April launch.
Others:
- QuickNode raised US$60M in a Series B round at a US$800M valuation. QuickNode, founded in 2017, aims to bring Web2 infrastructure to Web3, and its clients include majors such as Twitter, Adobe, OpenSea and Chainlink. The platform handles over 200B API requests every month and will utilize the funding to continue its expansion.
- Bahraini real estate company, Bin Faqeeh, now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for payments.
