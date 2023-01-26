Bitcoin Nears $23,000 on Sunday, Jan 22

On Sunday, Jan 22, Bitcoin hit a year-to-date high near $23,000 - highest since August last year.

From a technical perspective, BTC BTC is testing one of its most significant support clusters, represented by the 200-day moving average at around $24,741.

At the same time, Bitcoin is also on the verge of forming a

death cross pattern

, where the 50 day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $25,626 is near the 200 day EMA at $24,741.