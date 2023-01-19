Bitcoin Nears $21,000 on Sunday, Jan 15

Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Makes A Comeback

On Sunday, Jan 15, Bitcoin continued its upward momentum surpassing $21,000 for the first time since early November last year.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin pushed past its 200-day moving average at around $19,500 - an old all-time time of 2017.

With a strong price action over the last week, BTC/USD weekly gains soared as high as 25%.

From Fear to Neutral

Following Bitcoin’s upwards ascent, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index reached a neutral level of 52, its highest in over nine months. For the most part of last year, the index has been hovering around the categories “fear” and “extreme fear”.

In Disbelief

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio has taken a U-turn, closing on Sunday, Jan 15, at a ratio of 0.91.

Traders appear to believe that Bitcoin gains are limited as 52.38% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in BTCUSDT are net short, while the other 47.62% are net long.

BTCUSDT open interest, which indicates capital flowing in and out of this market, continues to recover from last month and spiked on Jan 14, 2023.

Weekly Market Movers

The BTCBUSD , ETHBUSD , DEFIUSDT , and BNBBUSD Futures Perpetual Contracts had a positive week-over-week return of +2.63%, +1.22%, +1.13%, +0.81% respectively.

***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

News Roundup

Sentiment Shift In Bitcoin - Bitcoin's recent double-digit rally has sparked a positive sentiment shift among crypto options traders , with increasing demand for out-of-the-money call options, indicating an increase in demand for exposure to upward movements.

Binance To Increase Workforce - Binance plans to increase its workforce by 15-30% in 2023 , amidst market turmoil, despite other exchanges laying off employees, according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Bitcoin Percent Supply In Profit - On-chain data shows that 13% more of the Bitcoin supply has gone back into the green as BTC has broken past the $18,200 level today, with the supply in profit being 60.5% now.

UK Government Backs Stablecoin - The UK Government plans to establish a regime for wholesale settlements that occur between banks, a digital asset backed by fiat currency, but issued by a third party provider.

Highlights From This Week

New Updates

Binance Futures Launches the Futures Markets Page

The Binance Futures Markets page is designed to give users a more comprehensive view of the market, providing them with valuable insights into trading activity, such as open interest, heatmap, long/short ratio, and more.

How a Liquidation Order Is Executed: Liquidation Price vs. Bankruptcy Price

Liquidation occurs when the margin balance falls below the maintenance margin, the liquidation price is the point at which a trader’s position starts entering liquidation and the bankruptcy price is the point at which a trader’s losses equal the collateral value deposited or the initial margin. Learn more about liquidation order in our latest blog.

