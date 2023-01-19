Exchange
Bitcoin Nears $21,000 on Sunday, Jan 15

Binance News Team
2023-01-19 09:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Makes A Comeback

  • On Sunday, Jan 15, Bitcoin continued its upward momentum surpassing $21,000 for the first time since early November last year.
  • From a technical perspective, Bitcoin pushed past its 200-day moving average at around $19,500 - an old all-time time of 2017.
  • With a strong price action over the last week, BTC/USD weekly gains soared as high as 25%.

From Fear to Neutral

Following Bitcoin’s upwards ascent, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index reached a neutral level of 52, its highest in over nine months. For the most part of last year, the index has been hovering around the categories “fear” and “extreme fear”.

In Disbelief

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio has taken a U-turn, closing on Sunday, Jan 15, at a ratio of 0.91.
  • Traders appear to believe that Bitcoin gains are limited as 52.38% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in BTCUSDT are net short, while the other 47.62% are net long.
  • BTCUSDT open interest, which indicates capital flowing in and out of this market, continues to recover from last month and spiked on Jan 14, 2023.

Weekly Market Movers

The BTCBUSD, ETHBUSD, DEFIUSDT, and BNBBUSD Futures Perpetual Contracts had a positive week-over-week return of +2.63%, +1.22%, +1.13%, +0.81% respectively.
***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT.

News Roundup

Highlights From This Week

  • Leap into the Lunar New Year with Binance Futures - The competition begins and you have the opportunity to qualify for a share of the prize pool of 50,000 USDT.

New Updates

Binance Futures Launches the Futures Markets Page
The Binance Futures Markets page is designed to give users a more comprehensive view of the market, providing them with valuable insights into trading activity, such as open interest, heatmap, long/short ratio, and more.

Read Our Latest Blog Posts

How a Liquidation Order Is Executed: Liquidation Price vs. Bankruptcy Price
Liquidation occurs when the margin balance falls below the maintenance margin, the liquidation price is the point at which a trader’s position starts entering liquidation and the bankruptcy price is the point at which a trader’s losses equal the collateral value deposited or the initial margin. Learn more about liquidation order in our latest blog.
***Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly. Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.
Risk Warning: Futures trading is subject to high market risk, and all of your margin balance may be liquidated in the event of adverse price movement. The value of your investment can go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur and does not provide financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
