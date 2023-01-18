Exchange
Applications to Study Web3 Surpass 80,000 Worldwide, Reveals Binance Charity

Binance News Team
2023-01-18 09:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, reveals applications to study Web3 education have reached ~ 82,200 in just six months. Over $2.2 million in BUSD was donated during 2022 with projects spanning France, Senegal, Nigeria, Australia, Germany, Cyprus, Ukraine, South Africa and Brazil, offering students the opportunity to study Web3 related courses free of charge.
So far our donations have funded 259,180 hours of training and education in the classroom, in bootcamps and community workshops. In total Binance Charity will be offering 67,155 scholarship places but many of these are yet to even open to applications. Binance Charity is partnering with Binance Academy and a number of top academic and vocational institutions to deliver these projects including University of Western Australia, University of Nicosia, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management - Blockchain Center, Simplon, Utiva and Women in Tech, Kyiv IT Cluster and Ministry of Digital Transformation in Ukraine.
“The response to our Web3 education projects has been unprecedented, showing the keen appetite of so many people to learn about blockchain, De-Fi, NFTs, coding and much more. And, we’re seeing interest from a diverse range of people, including a great ratio of women, which is something I feel particularly passionate about. With so many more education initiatives with amazing partners in the pipeline, we’ve never been more excited to build a more inclusive Web3 world.” Said Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity.
IT Generation kick-started the global Binance Charity Scholar Program in June, an initiative designed to help Eastern Ukrainians, who have lost their jobs due to the war, to re-train and re-enter the job market in Western Ukraine, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Other projects include vocational training for 10,000 people, including a specific course for 2000 women reducing gender gap in the ecosystem and increasing diversity of talent supply with Frankfurt School of Blockchain, Germany. In France, we’ve partnered with Simplon to enable 10,000 people from disadvantaged communities in France - where unemployment is rapidly rising - to learn, study and enter the growing Blockchain industry.
“What we saw was really interesting–I knew a little bit about the world of cryptocurrency before, but this time I really got to learn about blockchain technology. It was really clear– I had no idea you could do so much with it. I can’t wait to learn more.” comments Terry Genly, student Simplon
In Brazil and South Africa, we’re working with Women in Tech to provide vocational training for 2,800 women in rural communities, creating future entrepreneurs and job creation. And, UTIVA in Nigeria to educate 50,000 young people in Blockchain/Web3 and provide scholarships for 1,000 Africans in a 1-year intensive skill training program, supporting them to move into employment.
Courses are available both online and offline, varying in length from short intro classes to a 12 month commitment. Topics include blockchain application, coding, cryptocurrency, decentralization, NFT, Metaverse, Fan token and Trading. This is just the beginning of Binance Charity’s education initiative, more projects are set to be announced early this year.
