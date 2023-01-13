BTC sees movement to the upside!

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

BTC sees movement to the upside!

Binance News Team
2023-01-13 15:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • After trading within the December range, BTC exploded to the upside fueling the rally for altcoins.
  • Altcoins across the board have seen a substantial increase in price and trading volume over the past 7 days, $GALA is one of the top performing coins as it is currently up over 130%!
  • Whilst the major rally of $GALA can be attributed to the overall market pump (Including equities. The play-to-earn token has made recent developments including the acquisition of Ember Entertainment and partnerships with big name celebrities!
  • $AVAX is currently over 34% following the rest of the market; they recently announced a huge partnership with Amazon Web Service (AWS) to scale blockchain adoption. Read more here!
Trade our top 5 weekly coins of interest here!
What is the Binance Convert Portal?
The Binance Convert Portal is a way for users to simply exchange one coin to another without working the orderbook. There are zero fees, slippage or risk of getting filled providing many benefits to both day traders and long term investors.
We break down the convert portal transactions to gauge where the market is each week. We notice a pattern with the top 3 consisting of; stable coin swaps, crypto to stablecoin and stablecoin to crypto. When the market is quiet, seeing extended movements stablecoin swaps usually top the list with users transacting between BUSD and USDT with tight spreads. On the flipside when the market has seen a period of expansion (up or down) we will usually see crypto to stablecoin or stablecoin to crypto transactions top the list as users will enter and exit positions.
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
  • Interestingly despite the rally in price this week, transactions on our convert portal have remained consistent to last week. Usually with these pumps, we would expect to see stablecoin to crypto transactions at the top of the list.
  • Stablecoin swaps topped the list again this week with a value of 37.56%, decreasing 3.12% from last week.
  • 2nd this week was crypto to stablecoin transactions with a value of 21.72% increasing 0.75%. With BTC up over 10% since Monday and the altcoin market following pursuit, traders have exited positions to park cash on the side securing any gains / recouping losses.
  • Lastly, stablecoin to crypto placed third with a value of 16.56% increasing 4.28%. This is quite unusual as previously these types of transactions increase in direct relation to the price of BTC and can be expected to top the list.
  • Potentially, this could mean that the current rally is not as strong as anticipated given that buys have been lower than sells!

Overall market technicals

BTC

  • Looking at the charts, BTC started off the week strong as it broke out of December's trading range. For the rest of the week it has been on a strong trajectory upwards with hardly any pullback!
  • Fundamentally, this week has been bullish as Wednesdays CPI data shows that inflation in the US has slowed down to 6.5%. The initial reaction for the market was quite choppy, until later in the afternoon when BTC saw further movement to the upside.
  • As it stands BTC is currently trading above Decembers high ($18,380) in order for bullish momentum to continue we will need to see some form of consolidation around (or above) with another explosive move to the next potential target of just over $21k.
  • Alternatively, if BTC fails to break higher and we do see a pullback a potential support target would be the 4hr trendline coinciding with the mid December range high.
GALA
  • After trading in an extended downtrend since the start of the year, $GALA formed a new all time low on the 30th of December. In comparison to the rest of the market it was massively underperforming showing no signs of returning to the upside.
  • Going into the new year it made a huge turnaround as it unexpectedly pumped over 200% since January 1st.
  • Looking at the chart, these types of unprecedented moves are extremely difficult to predict as they tend to perform in a strange manner.
  • In order for momentum to continue to the upside the bulls would need to see a form of consolidation, which would signal strength behind the current move hinting at possible further movement to the upside.
  • As always Altcoin performance will be depicted by BTC, so keep a close eye on both moving forward!
Why trade OTC?
Binance offers clients two potential ways to trade OTC, the first being through Binance Convert which can be found here! Binance Convert offers a quick and simple way to execute crypto trades across 1500+ trading pairs, with more added every week!
To start, simply navigate to the Convert webpage, select the coins you wish to trade, preview and confirm the quote, settlement is completed instantly and you can refresh the quote as many times as you’d like!
Alternatively for larger block trades >$200k, voice trading is available with 24/7 coverage! Our expert team is available round the clock to help suit your trading needs offering tight, competitive spreads and the best in class service! Get in touch with the Binance OTC team for trade requests, advice and any other questions you may have! From start to finish our team is with you every step of the way!
Experience the main benefits of Binance Convert and OTC Trading:
  • Fast & Competitive Pricing
  • Instant settlement
  • Widest availability of coins
  • Bespoke service with unique market insights
  • Zero fees and slippage
Email: Liquidity@binance.com
Join our Telegram to stay up to date with the markets!
View full text