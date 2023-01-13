BTC sees movement to the upside!

After trading within the December range, BTC exploded to the upside fueling the rally for altcoins.

Altcoins across the board have seen a substantial increase in price and trading volume over the past 7 days, $GALA is one of the top performing coins as it is currently up over 130%!

Whilst the major rally of $GALA can be attributed to the overall market pump (Including equities. The play-to-earn token has made recent developments including the acquisition of Ember Entertainment and partnerships with big name celebrities!

$AVAX is currently over 34% following the rest of the market; they recently announced a huge partnership with Amazon Web Service (AWS) to scale blockchain adoption. Read more here!

What is the Binance Convert Portal?

The Binance Convert Portal is a way for users to simply exchange one coin to another without working the orderbook. There are zero fees, slippage or risk of getting filled providing many benefits to both day traders and long term investors.

We break down the convert portal transactions to gauge where the market is each week. We notice a pattern with the top 3 consisting of; stable coin swaps, crypto to stablecoin and stablecoin to crypto. When the market is quiet, seeing extended movements stablecoin swaps usually top the list with users transacting between BUSD and USDT with tight spreads. On the flipside when the market has seen a period of expansion (up or down) we will usually see crypto to stablecoin or stablecoin to crypto transactions top the list as users will enter and exit positions.

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

Interestingly despite the rally in price this week, transactions on our convert portal have remained consistent to last week. Usually with these pumps, we would expect to see stablecoin to crypto transactions at the top of the list.

Stablecoin swaps topped the list again this week with a value of 37.56%, decreasing 3.12% from last week.

2nd this week was crypto to stablecoin transactions with a value of 21.72% increasing 0.75%. With BTC up over 10% since Monday and the altcoin market following pursuit, traders have exited positions to park cash on the side securing any gains / recouping losses.

Lastly, stablecoin to crypto placed third with a value of 16.56% increasing 4.28%. This is quite unusual as previously these types of transactions increase in direct relation to the price of BTC and can be expected to top the list.

Potentially, this could mean that the current rally is not as strong as anticipated given that buys have been lower than sells!

Overall market technicals

BTC

Looking at the charts, BTC started off the week strong as it broke out of December's trading range. For the rest of the week it has been on a strong trajectory upwards with hardly any pullback!

Fundamentally, this week has been bullish as Wednesdays CPI data shows that inflation in the US has slowed down to 6.5%. The initial reaction for the market was quite choppy, until later in the afternoon when BTC saw further movement to the upside.

As it stands BTC is currently trading above Decembers high ($18,380) in order for bullish momentum to continue we will need to see some form of consolidation around (or above) with another explosive move to the next potential target of just over $21k.

Alternatively, if BTC fails to break higher and we do see a pullback a potential support target would be the 4hr trendline coinciding with the mid December range high.



GALA

After trading in an extended downtrend since the start of the year, $GALA formed a new all time low on the 30th of December. In comparison to the rest of the market it was massively underperforming showing no signs of returning to the upside.

Going into the new year it made a huge turnaround as it unexpectedly pumped over 200% since January 1st.

Looking at the chart, these types of unprecedented moves are extremely difficult to predict as they tend to perform in a strange manner.

In order for momentum to continue to the upside the bulls would need to see a form of consolidation, which would signal strength behind the current move hinting at possible further movement to the upside.

As always Altcoin performance will be depicted by BTC, so keep a close eye on both moving forward!

