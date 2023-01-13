What a start to 2023!

Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro / TradFi

US CPI inflation fell to 6.5% in December (down from 7.1% in November) - in line with expectations. Core inflation (stripping out food and energy) was lower than expected at 5.7%. These figures increased expectations that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of upcoming interest rate rises to 0.25%, following a series of 0.75% and 0.5% increases. Markets reacted positively, with crypto and equities both higher across the board.

El Salvador approved a law on the issuance of digital assets other than Bitcoin, which includes a framework for the issuance of a Bitcoin-backed bond (also called a Volcano Bond).

🔎 Crypto

L1 / L2:

Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) has partnered with Ava Labs (of Avalanche) to increase enterprise / institutional blockchain adoption. Users can now directly deploy nodes on Avalanche through AWS Marketplace. There are also plans to offer AWS customers “Subnet deployment” as a service. “Subnets” are custom-build blockchains on Avalanche.

Polygon has announced a proposed hard fork to its PoS blockchain. If approved, the upgrade will take place on Jan 17th and will involve adjustments to its gas fee mechanism, as well as a more technical change to chain reorganization (reorgs).

Exchanges:

Binance registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, marking the seventh EU state and fifteenth worldwide jurisdiction that Binance is now authorized in.

S&P Global, the leading credit rating agency, downgrades Coinbase debt from “investment grade” to “Speculative” following the latest round of layoffs at the company. The news comes in the same week that they decided to shutter most of their Japan operations.

Canadian exchanges, Coinsquare and WonderFi, are in advanced talks to merge and become Canada’s largest crypto exchange. WonderFi has around 650K users, while Coinsquare has around 500K

NFTs:

Yuga Labs, the studio behind Bored Ape Yacht Club (“BAYC) have announced their latest expansion, with a free mint for existing BAYC / MAYC holders called Sewer Passes. These tokens will unlock a called Dookey Dash, which will last for a month. This is the latest in Yuga’s plans to develop their metaverse called “The Otherside”

Others:

In the latest turn of the Genesis / DCG / Gemini saga, it was announced yesterday that the US SEC have charged both Gemini and Genesis for selling unregistered securities as part of the Gemini Earn program. It was also revealed this week that Genesis allegedly owes creditors over US$3B. The Winklevoss twins of Gemini have been active on Twitter accusing Barry Silbert, head of DCG, of fraud in his company’s management of Genesis.

a16z unveiled a seed investment in gaming studio, Seidr AB. This represents a16z Games’ first investment into Sweden and is amongst their first few in the EU. Seidr is focusing on “building the next generation of midcore cross-play games”.

Binance Research released our Full-Year Review 2022 & Themes for 2023 report covering key themes and developments across L1 / L2 / DeFi / Stablecoins / GameFi / NFTs / Policy and more!

🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications

Check out our latest publications:

Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.

For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch .



Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form .

That’s a wrap!

Binance Research

Read more https://research.binance.com/en/analysis

About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.