Bitcoin Hovers Near $17,000 On Jan 8

Binance Futures
2023-01-11 10:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Forms New Support

  • On Sunday, Jan 8, BTC traded near $17,000 forming new fundamental support at the end of the year’s first week.
  • From a technical perspective, Bitcoin has now spent more time below its 200-week moving average (WMA) than ever before.
  • BTC is approximately 30% below its 200 WMA. Similar levels were last observed in March 2020 when BTC traded approximately 31% below its 200 WMA.

Network Yet to Recover

Bitcoin’s on-chain activity shows a short term spike in the number of new addresses in 2022. The monthly average of new addresses has since cooled off and is returning towards the yearly average baseline.

Open Interest Improves

  • BTCUSDT open interest on Binance Futures continues its recovery from the last week of December and spiked in the first week of 2023.
  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Jan 8 at 1.22, as 56.82% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT were net long.

Weekly Market Movers

The BTCBUSD, ETHBUSD, DEFIUSDT, and BNBBUSD Futures Perpetual Contracts had a positive week-over-week return of +3.11%, +0.50%, +1.57%, +1.27% respectively.
***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT.

News Roundup

  • Hong Kong Dollar Stablecoin - A Hong Kong regulator proposed to issue Hong Kong dollar into a stable currency to play a significant part in drawing in web3 startups to the nation.
  • Israel’s Crypto Framework - The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) outlines a framework for regulating crypto to facilitate the development of the digital asset industry in Israel.
  • Record High NFT Sales - NFT trading volumes hit three months high on January 5. The year 2022 saw an increase in total NFT sales volume nearly on par with 2021’s high.
  • Nigeria’s Regulatory Framework - Nigeria plans to develop a legal framework to accept the existence of private stablecoins and for regulation of initial coin offerings (ICOs).

Highlights From This Week

New Updates

Binance Futures Launches Markets Page
Binance Futures Markets page feature is designed to give users a more comprehensive view of the market, providing them with valuable insights into trading activity, such as open interest, heatmap, long/short ratio, and more.

Read Our Latest Blog Posts

Crypto Futures and Options: What Are the Similarities and Differences?
Options and futures are two different types of derivatives that investors use to speculate on market prices, hedge risks, and diversify their portfolios. Learn more about the similarities and differences between the two derivatives.
***Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly. Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.
Risk Warning: Futures trading is subject to high market risk, and all of your margin balance may be liquidated in the event of adverse price movement. The value of your investment can go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur and does not provide financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.


