Bitcoin Hovers Near $17,000 On Jan 8

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Forms New Support

On Sunday, Jan 8, BTC traded near $17,000 forming new fundamental support at the end of the year’s first week.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin has now spent more time below its 200-week moving average (WMA) than ever before.

BTC is approximately 30% below its 200 WMA. Similar levels were last observed in March 2020 when BTC traded approximately 31% below its 200 WMA.

Network Yet to Recover

Bitcoin’s on-chain activity shows a short term spike in the number of new addresses in 2022. The monthly average of new addresses has since cooled off and is returning towards the yearly average baseline.

Open Interest Improves

BTCUSDT open interest on Binance Futures continues its recovery from the last week of December and spiked in the first week of 2023.

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Jan 8 at 1.22, as 56.82% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT were net long.

Weekly Market Movers

The BTCBUSD , ETHBUSD , DEFIUSDT , and BNBBUSD Futures Perpetual Contracts had a positive week-over-week return of +3.11%, +0.50%, +1.57%, +1.27% respectively.

***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT .

News Roundup

Hong Kong Dollar Stablecoin - A Hong Kong regulator proposed to issue Hong Kong dollar into a stable currency to play a significant part in drawing in web3 startups to the nation.

Israel’s Crypto Framework - The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) outlines a framework for regulating crypto to facilitate the development of the digital asset industry in Israel.

Record High NFT Sales - NFT trading volumes hit three months high on January 5. The year 2022 saw an increase in total NFT sales volume nearly on par with 2021’s high.

Nigeria’s Regulatory Framework - Nigeria plans to develop a legal framework to accept the existence of private stablecoins and for regulation of initial coin offerings (ICOs).

Highlights From This Week

Learn and Earn - Binance Academy Metaverse Study Week enables users to learn more about the metaverse and share up to 50,000 BUSD in token vouchers by reading Binance Academy’s articles.

Zero Trading Fees on Selected NFT - Join Binance NFT in celebrating 2023 and enjoy zero trading fees for selected NFT collections on Binance NFT marketplace.

New Updates

Binance Futures Launches Markets Page

Binance Futures Markets page feature is designed to give users a more comprehensive view of the market, providing them with valuable insights into trading activity, such as open interest, heatmap, long/short ratio, and more.

