New year, same old Bitcoin…

Starting the new year off, BTC still remains relatively stable as price continues to trade within a tight range.

The altcoin market has been somewhat more active this week as we have seen double digit movements over the past 7 days.

$ETC was one of the best performing coins this week as Wednesday saw an unexpected price increase of over 20%, followed by a subsequent volume increase of over 162%.

Whilst there is no underlying fundamental reason for this sudden pump, it is likely that this was caused by a short squeeze!

$LTC is another coin that performed well this week as it is currently up over 11%. LTC was a strong performer towards the end of 2022 and has started the new year off in the same fashion!

Trade our top 5 weekly coins of interest here!

What is the Binance Convert Portal?

The Binance Convert Portal is a way for users to simply exchange one coin to another without working the orderbook. There are zero fees, slippage or risk of getting filled providing many benefits to both day traders and long term investors.

We break down the convert portal transactions to gauge where the market is each week. We notice a pattern with the top 3 consisting of stable coin swaps, crypto to stablecoin and stablecoin to crypto. When the market is quiet, seeing extended movements stablecoin swaps usually top the list with users transacting between BUSD and USDT with tight spreads. On the flipside, when the market has seen a period of expansion (up or down), we will usually see crypto to stablecoin or stablecoin to crypto transactions top the list, as users will enter and exit positions.

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

With the market starting the year off flat, stablecoin swaps topped the list this week with a higher than usual value of 40.68%. Whilst it is not unusual for stablecoin swaps to be this high, this week there has been some concern over TRX’s native stablecoin, USDD, as it recently depegged and is currently trading around 0.9780.

2nd on the list was crypto to stablecoin transactions with a value of 20.97%. It is likely that due to end of the year, many investors closed positions (likely for a loss) to benefit for year end tax purposes.

Lastly stablecoin to crypto transactions placed third with a value of 12.28%. Again with the market starting the year off slow, investors are hesitant to move into new positions until there is a chance of a turnaround!

Overall market technicals

BTC

Taking a look at BTC the overall narrative still remains the same, as price trades within the overall range formed during November and December.

Going into the new year price has formed a mini tight range between $16,250 & $17,089. As price condenses into a tighter range it is likely to be gearing up for its next large move.

As it stands currently, BTC looks to be heading towards the bottom end of the December range. The bulls would need to see a bounce for any chance of making a new year reversal, otherwise we would expect bears continuing to push prices lower!

LTC

LTC started the year off strong, outperforming the majority of the market. It has been trending upwards since the middle of December whilst the majority of the market remained flat.

Last November we identified an ascending triangle which caused LTC to rally. LTC slightly deviated below the previous resistance of this Triangle, however subsequently reclaimed it as support!

As mentioned LTC has been trending upwards, creating a potential support level. Despite outperforming BTC over the past month, it is likely that the next move will be heavily determined by BTC!



Binance Execution Solutions

Whilst Binance Convert Portal and RFQ Block Trading is a great, simple way to execute trades across a wide range of Crypto pairs, sometimes this is not the most efficient method especially for the more illiquid pairs. Binance has developed a way round this by using agency execution algos that provides an intelligent solution to optimize execution.

Our execution algos ​​facilitate the execution of large crypto trades while reducing average cost of execution and market signaling. Algorithmic execution is already widely used in traditional financial markets, with a majority of large-volume trades in the market executed via algo orders.

Binance’s execution algos have been fully optimized for the cryptocurrency markets, executing your orders into smaller blocks with logic-based strategies. Order types include time-based (TWAP) and volume-based strategies. More information on our algos can be found here!