New year, same old Bitcoin…

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

New year, same old Bitcoin…

OTC Weekly Trading Insights (01/06/2022)
2023-01-06 13:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Starting the new year off, BTC still remains relatively stable as price continues to trade within a tight range.
  • The altcoin market has been somewhat more active this week as we have seen double digit movements over the past 7 days.
  • $ETC was one of the best performing coins this week as Wednesday saw an unexpected price increase of over 20%, followed by a subsequent volume increase of over 162%.
  • Whilst there is no underlying fundamental reason for this sudden pump, it is likely that this was caused by a short squeeze!
  • $LTC is another coin that performed well this week as it is currently up over 11%. LTC was a strong performer towards the end of 2022 and has started the new year off in the same fashion!
Trade our top 5 weekly coins of interest here!
What is the Binance Convert Portal?
The Binance Convert Portal is a way for users to simply exchange one coin to another without working the orderbook. There are zero fees, slippage or risk of getting filled providing many benefits to both day traders and long term investors.
We break down the convert portal transactions to gauge where the market is each week. We notice a pattern with the top 3 consisting of stable coin swaps, crypto to stablecoin and stablecoin to crypto. When the market is quiet, seeing extended movements stablecoin swaps usually top the list with users transacting between BUSD and USDT with tight spreads. On the flipside, when the market has seen a period of expansion (up or down), we will usually see crypto to stablecoin or stablecoin to crypto transactions top the list, as users will enter and exit positions.
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
  • With the market starting the year off flat, stablecoin swaps topped the list this week with a higher than usual value of 40.68%. Whilst it is not unusual for stablecoin swaps to be this high, this week there has been some concern over TRX’s native stablecoin, USDD, as it recently depegged and is currently trading around 0.9780.
  • 2nd on the list was crypto to stablecoin transactions with a value of 20.97%. It is likely that due to end of the year, many investors closed positions (likely for a loss) to benefit for year end tax purposes.
  • Lastly stablecoin to crypto transactions placed third with a value of 12.28%. Again with the market starting the year off slow, investors are hesitant to move into new positions until there is a chance of a turnaround!

Overall market technicals

BTC

  • Taking a look at BTC the overall narrative still remains the same, as price trades within the overall range formed during November and December.
  • Going into the new year price has formed a mini tight range between $16,250 & $17,089. As price condenses into a tighter range it is likely to be gearing up for its next large move.
  • As it stands currently, BTC looks to be heading towards the bottom end of the December range. The bulls would need to see a bounce for any chance of making a new year reversal, otherwise we would expect bears continuing to push prices lower!
LTC
  • LTC started the year off strong, outperforming the majority of the market. It has been trending upwards since the middle of December whilst the majority of the market remained flat.
  • Last November we identified an ascending triangle which caused LTC to rally. LTC slightly deviated below the previous resistance of this Triangle, however subsequently reclaimed it as support!
  • As mentioned LTC has been trending upwards, creating a potential support level. Despite outperforming BTC over the past month, it is likely that the next move will be heavily determined by BTC!
Binance Execution Solutions
Whilst Binance Convert Portal and RFQ Block Trading is a great, simple way to execute trades across a wide range of Crypto pairs, sometimes this is not the most efficient method especially for the more illiquid pairs. Binance has developed a way round this by using agency execution algos that provides an intelligent solution to optimize execution.
Our execution algos ​​facilitate the execution of large crypto trades while reducing average cost of execution and market signaling. Algorithmic execution is already widely used in traditional financial markets, with a majority of large-volume trades in the market executed via algo orders.
Binance’s execution algos have been fully optimized for the cryptocurrency markets, executing your orders into smaller blocks with logic-based strategies. Order types include time-based (TWAP) and volume-based strategies. More information on our algos can be found here!
Email: Liquidity@binance.com
Join our Telegram to stay up to date with the markets!
View full text