🔎 Macro / TradFi

In a signal that higher rates are here to stay, minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) meeting made it clear that the Fed’s “restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained” until there is “substantially more evidence of progress” to contain inflation. Traders currently expect the Fed to hike 0.25% at the next meeting in February, and are pricing in a possibility of a reduction in rates by end of the year.

🔎 Crypto

DeFi:

Trader Joe is expanding its DEX and NFT marketplace to BNB Chain , with deployment slated for March 2023. BNB Chain users will benefit from the ability to trade tokens using Liquidity Book on the DEX and to participate in new NFT collection launches through the Joepegs NFT marketplace.

Tough times for SushiSwap. Following news of a deficit in SushiSwap’s treasury previously, Chief Technology Officer, Matthew Lilley, tweeted that SushiSwap would deprecate Kashi (lending platform) and Miso (launchpad) . He cited design flows, operational losses, and a lack of resources, as reasons for sunsetting these products.

A critical vulnerability was found by Security Auditing Firm, Dedaub, in Uniswap’s Universal Router smart contract that would have allowed funds to be stolen during token transfers. This was successfully patched by the Uniswap team, and no funds were stolen.

NFTs:

An issue on the NFT marketplace, Magic Eden, led to fake NFTs being listed on collection pages and subsequently, the sale of several fake NFTs. Magic Eden has since resolved the issue by adding more verification layers for NFT collections and will refund the affected users. The impact was reportedly contained to 25 unverified NFTs sold across 4 collections.

Another step forward for Web 2 x NFT integration - Avalanche NFTs are now available to millions of Shopify merchants through the Venly Shopify NFT app. Users can design, mint, and sell NFTs directly on the platform.

“I’m sorry.” The founder of Goobers NFTs, DNP3, apologized and admitted to gambling away investors’ funds . He is “now completely broke”. It is not clear how much money was lost. For context, the Goobers NFT was launched in September 2021 as a collection of 15K collectibles and has recorded 969 ETH (~US$1.2M) in sales on OpenSea thus far.

The team behind NFT Inspect, a NFT research tool, announced they will shutter operations on 17 January after concluding that they “cannot maintain Inspect going forward”.

Gaming:

In a positive sign that reputable gaming firms are not going anywhere, Square Enix’s President, Yosuke Matsuda, stated in his New Year’s letter that the company remains “most focused on blockchain entertainment” under their medium-term business plans. Despite a year of volatility in the space, he reaffirmed the company’s commitment to blockchain games and mentioned that Square Enix is developing “multiple blockchain games”.

Blockchain gaming studio, Illuvium, is kicking off 2023 with the private alpha launch of Illuvium: Zero on 6 January. Access to its third blockchain game will be limited to players holding Land of any tier.

Others:

Wyre, a crypto payments infrastructure firm is reportedly shutting down and plans to terminate its services this month. Founded in 2013, Wyre was initially supposed to be acquired by Bolt for US$1.5 billion, but that deal was canceled in September.

Happy 14th Anniversary Bitcoin ! Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first Bitcoin block on 3rd January 2009. BTC has come a long way since and has a market capitalization of US$324B at the time of writing.

