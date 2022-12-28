Exchange
Bitcoin Closed on Sunday, Dec 25, at $16,820

Binance Futures Weekly Report
2022-12-28 07:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Forms Death Cross Pattern

  • At about $16,820 on Sunday, Dec 25, Bitcoin appears to cling to a tight trading range.
  • From a technical perspective, Bitcoin formed a death cross pattern, where the 50 day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $26,036 crossed the 200 day EMA at $25,309.
  • The death cross pattern on the weekly chart of BTC/USD suggests new lows in Bitcoin’s price with the overall outlook remaining bearish for the end of 2022.

On Chain Dynamics

On Sunday, Dec 25, the Bitcoin Volatility Index dropped to a record low of 0.34, indicating almost zero volatility in its price. Such low levels of volatility were previously experienced during the crypto winter of 2018.

Traders Are Optimistic

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Dec 25 at 1.68.
  • Traders appear to be anticipating a rebound as 62.7% of all Binance Futures accounts that have an open position in BTC are net long.

Weekly Market Movers

The BTCBUSD and ETHBUSD Futures Perpetual Contracts had a positive week-over-week return of +0.22% and +2.11%, respectively. Meanwhile, the DEFIBUSD and BNBBUSD Futures Perpetual Contracts had a negative week-over-week return of -4.30% and -3.39%, respectively.
MTLUSDT outperformed the rest of the USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contracts in Binance Futures, followed by ANTUSDT and RLCUSDT. On the other hand, DYDXUSDT ranked first as the worst-performing asset, followed by ARUSDT and EGLDUSDT.
***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT.

News Roundup

  • Legal Framework - After establishing a legal framework of banning stablecoins in June 2022, Japan plans to lift the ban on foreign-issued stablecoins.
  • Investment Funds - The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the decision for investment funds to include crypto assets among their holdings.
  • Largest Layer 1 Blockchain -BNB Chain has overtaken Ethereum to become the largest layer 1 blockchain with over 233 million addresses.
  • On Metrics Ranking - Despite the crypto winter, the Bitcoin and US dollar currency pair (BTC/USD) ranked among the top 10 trending tickers for 2022.

Highlights From This Week

Take Part in This Week’s Activities

New Updates

Gain Insights From Our Latest Articles

What Is the Difference Between a Futures Contract’s Last Price and Mark Price?
Users come across two different prices when trading on Binance Futures: Last Price and Mark Price. Last Price is the latest trade price of a contract and Mark Price is the estimated fair value of a contract. To avoid unnecessary liquidations in a volatile market and prevent price manipulation, Binance Futures uses Mark Price as a reference in liquidation.
Three Misconceptions About Liquidations in Binance Futures
Futures trading allows users to trade with leverage which can also expose users to liquidation risks. Understanding the circumstances under which a position is likely to be liquidated aids users in equipping them with better risk management strategies. This article tackles the common scenarios and misconceptions that users often come across when trading in Binance Futures.
***Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly. Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.
Risk Warning: Futures trading is subject to high market risk, and all of your margin balance may be liquidated in the event of adverse price movement. The value of your investment can go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur and does not provide financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
