Bitcoin Closed on Sunday, Dec 25, at $16,820

Bitcoin Forms Death Cross Pattern

At about $16,820 on Sunday, Dec 25, Bitcoin appears to cling to a tight trading range.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin formed a death cross pattern , where the 50 day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $26,036 crossed the 200 day EMA at $25,309.

The death cross pattern on the weekly chart of BTC/USD suggests new lows in Bitcoin’s price with the overall outlook remaining bearish for the end of 2022.

On Chain Dynamics

On Sunday, Dec 25, the Bitcoin Volatility Index dropped to a record low of 0.34, indicating almost zero volatility in its price. Such low levels of volatility were previously experienced during the crypto winter of 2018.

Traders Are Optimistic

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on Dec 25 at 1.68.

Traders appear to be anticipating a rebound as 62.7% of all Binance Futures accounts that have an open position in BTC are net long.

Weekly Market Movers

The BTCBUSD and ETHBUSD Futures Perpetual Contracts had a positive week-over-week return of +0.22% and +2.11%, respectively. Meanwhile, the DEFIBUSD and BNBBUSD Futures Perpetual Contracts had a negative week-over-week return of -4.30% and -3.39%, respectively.

MTLUSDT outperformed the rest of the USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contracts in Binance Futures, followed by ANTUSDT and RLCUSDT . On the other hand, DYDXUSDT ranked first as the worst-performing asset, followed by ARUSDT and EGLDUSDT .

***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

News Roundup

Legal Framework - After establishing a legal framework of banning stablecoins in June 2022, Japan plans to lift the ban on foreign-issued stablecoins.

After establishing a legal framework of banning stablecoins in June 2022, Investment Funds - The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the decision for investment funds to include crypto assets among their holdings.

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the decision for to include crypto assets among their holdings. Largest Layer 1 Blockchain - BNB Chain has overtaken Ethereum to become the largest layer 1 blockchain with over 233 million addresses.

On Metrics Ranking - Despite the crypto winter, the Bitcoin and US dollar currency pair (BTC/USD) ranked among the top 10 trending tickers for 2022.

Highlights From This Week

New Updates

Leverage and Margin Tiers - Binance Futures will adjust the leverage and margin tiers of USDⓈ-M FOOTBALLUSDT, WAVESUSDT and WAVESBUSD Perpetual Contracts with new leverage and margin tiers.

Binance Futures will adjust the leverage and margin tiers of Multiple USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contracts - Binance Futures will adjust the leverage and margin tiers of the multiple USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contracts on 2022-12-21 12:00 (UTC), 2022-12-23 08:30 (UTC) and 2022-12-23 08:45 (UTC) respectively.

***Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly . Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.