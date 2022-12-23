copy link
The holiday season is beginning
Binance Research - Weekly Market Highlights
2022-12-23 12:12
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
- Stocks tumbled this week, despite upbeat economic data. Expectations are that the Federal Reserve will continue to lift borrowing costs to fight inflation. The bad performance of equities was deepened further by weak earnings reported this week. Thinner, year-end trading conditions were also a factor behind the drop as the holidays are just around the corner.
- Bank of Japan shocked the market with a policy tweak, changing the yield-curve-control 10-year JGB target from 0.25% to 0.5%. The decision indicates that the Japanese central bank is willing to tolerate more yield upside and reduce bond purchasing.
🔎 Crypto
L1/L2:
- OP Labs will move Optimism's Goerli testnet to Bedrock on January 12. The team is working with node operators to guarantee a seamless transfer without impacting users. Bedrock is a new decentralized Rollup architecture that reuses high amounts of Ethereum code, infrastructure, and design principles. It will lower prices, add ZK proofs, and enable multiple execution clients for Optimism.
DeFi:
- The Uniswap community voted to reduce off-chain Snapshot votes to one and raise the Snapshot poll yes-vote threshold from 50k $UNI to 10m $UNI. It also proposes a 7-day "Request for Comment" process before the Snapshot vote to allow the community time to generate views and submit feedback.
- Sushi DAO is likely to direct exchange trading fees from token holders to the project's treasury for about a year. The Snapshot voting page shows 58.95% support, with Golden Tree and Cumberland providing 10 million Sushi DAO governance tokens to pass the vote. Combined, their votes accounted for 91% of the 11 million tokens in favor of the proposal.
Others:
- Binance joins the Chamber of Digital Commerce Executive Committee, a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency trade association.
- Brazilian president signs the crypto bill into law. The law included digital currencies under the definition of legal payment methods in Brazil and established a licensing regime for virtual asset service providers.
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
- Navigating Crypto - Industry Map December 2022 (New!)
- GameFi Tokenomics - Deep Dive (New!)
- Web3 Social - Road to Mass Adoption
Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.
For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
