Amazon's New Series 'NFTMe', Ape NFT Staking Program, Celebrate Christmas with Binance NFT

News Roundup

OneOf And eBay Launch Latest NFT Collection Celebrating Iconic Rock Band Led Zeppelin - OneOf, eBay, and Globe Entertainment have launched a new NFT collection around legendary rock band, Led Zeppelin.

Notorious B.I.G. in Metaverse VR Concert Experience - The spirit of Notorious B.I.G. was resurrected in the metaverse on Friday night, transporting thousands of attendees to a virtual recreation of 1990s Brooklyn for a performance that transcended space and time.

Amazon's new series 'NFTMe' explores NFT culture and disruption worldwide - The show features artists, collectors, and industry professionals across the world sharing their experiences with NFTs and how the merger between art and technology has positively affected their daily lives.

Twitter Space

Join us on our next Twitter Space!

Our guest will be @barkmeta to discuss the landscape of the Creator Economy in the NFT space.

🗓️Thursday 22 December

📍Binance NFT space

🕣4pm UTC

Ape NFT Staking Program: Stake Now!

Join the Ape NFT Staking Program! Stake your BAYC and MAYC NFTs on the Ape NFT Staking Program page and earn daily ApeCoin (APE) rewards now!

For more information on the Ape NFT Staking Program, please refer to the FAQ .

Celebrate Christmas with Binance NFT!

Happy Holidays! Celebrate Christmas with Zero Trading Fees on Binance NFT Marketplace!

Promotion Period: 2022-12-01 08:00 (UTC) to 2022-12-31 23:59 (UTC)

*Promotion is not applicable for third-party NFT listings on Binance NFT Marketplace. Users may only enjoy zero trading fees when trading NFTs that are directly listed on Binance NFT Marketplace.

NFT 101: How To Spot a Fake NFT Collection

Stay safe when buying NFTs with our top tips for spotting fake collections. With just a little research, you can significantly reduce your chances of ending up with counterfeit NFTs. Read on !