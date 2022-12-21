Amazon's New Series 'NFTMe', Ape NFT Staking Program, Celebrate Christmas with Binance NFT

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Amazon's New Series 'NFTMe', Ape NFT Staking Program, Celebrate Christmas with Binance NFT

NFT Weekly Highlights
2022-12-21 03:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

News Roundup

OneOf And eBay Launch Latest NFT Collection Celebrating Iconic Rock Band Led Zeppelin - OneOf, eBay, and Globe Entertainment have launched a new NFT collection around legendary rock band, Led Zeppelin.
Notorious B.I.G. in Metaverse VR Concert Experience - The spirit of Notorious B.I.G. was resurrected in the metaverse on Friday night, transporting thousands of attendees to a virtual recreation of 1990s Brooklyn for a performance that transcended space and time.
Amazon's new series 'NFTMe' explores NFT culture and disruption worldwide - The show features artists, collectors, and industry professionals across the world sharing their experiences with NFTs and how the merger between art and technology has positively affected their daily lives.
Read about the latest news here!
Twitter Space
Join us on our next Twitter Space!
Our guest will be @barkmeta to discuss the landscape of the Creator Economy in the NFT space.
Link: https://twitter.com/TheBinanceNFT/status/1604878559557943296
🗓️Thursday 22 December
📍Binance NFT space
🕣4pm UTC

Ape NFT Staking Program: Stake Now!

Join the Ape NFT Staking Program! Stake your BAYC and MAYC NFTs on the Ape NFT Staking Program page and earn daily ApeCoin (APE) rewards now!
For more information on the Ape NFT Staking Program, please refer to the FAQ.

Celebrate Christmas with Binance NFT!

Happy Holidays! Celebrate Christmas with Zero Trading Fees on Binance NFT Marketplace!
Promotion Period: 2022-12-01 08:00 (UTC) to 2022-12-31 23:59 (UTC)
*Promotion is not applicable for third-party NFT listings on Binance NFT Marketplace. Users may only enjoy zero trading fees when trading NFTs that are directly listed on Binance NFT Marketplace.

NFT 101: How To Spot a Fake NFT Collection

Stay safe when buying NFTs with our top tips for spotting fake collections. With just a little research, you can significantly reduce your chances of ending up with counterfeit NFTs. Read on!
Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
View full text