Rising Rates and Presidential NFTs

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50bps, bringing them to a 4.25 - 4.5% range and to its highest level since 2007. During the press conference, Fed Chair Jay Powell remained hawkish and it was also confirmed that policymakers expect to raise the Fed funds rate above 5% in 2023

The Bank of England also followed suit with their own 50bps move, bringing the base rate from 3% to 3.5% and to its highest level in 14 years. The bank has now raised rates at each of the previous nine meetings and warned that further rises were likely. Finally, the European Central Bank rounded off the group, with its own 50bps hike from 1.5% to 2%, also warning that future rises are highly likely and that “inflation remains far too high”

Upcoming L1, Sui, released its token allocation. Documents show that initial supply will be distributed 50% to the Community Reserve, 20% towards Early Contributors, 14% towards investors, 10% towards Mysten Labs Treasury and the remaining 6% towards the Community Access Program and App Testers

Curve Finance is set to deploy on zkSync’s mainnet in 2023. This marks Curve’s first deployment on a ZK-rollup, having already launched on other Ethereum scaling solutions, including the optimistic rollups, Arbitrum and Optimism, as well as Polygon

Magic Eden is rolling out a loyalty rewards program called Magic Eden Rewards. Users will be able to create a profile across all their wallets and can gain “Magic Points” based on secondary trading activity on the platform. Users will be ranked, with each rank rewarding users with benefits including partner discounts, NFT giveaways and exclusive content. Magic Eden also yesterday announced support for Polygon NFTs across both its launchpad and marketplace





Ex-President, Donald Trump, has announced the launch of his NFT collection. The “Trump Digital Trading Card” series is priced at US$99 per NFT and has a total supply of 45,000. The NFTs are issued on the Polygon chain and can be purchased using credit cards, as well as crypto

PayPal has announced a partnership with MetaMask, which will enable users to select their PayPal accounts to purchase Ethereum from within the MetaMask app. PayPal first debuted crypto integrations in October 2020, and also recently enabled crypto transfers between its own platform and external exchanges / wallets in June 2022. This latest offering will begin to be rolled out this week, starting with select U.S. customers





Crypto trading firm, Amber Group, announced a US$300M Series C round. The round was led by Fenbushi Capital U.S. and comes following pressure from the FTX collapse, which led to a significant number of layoffs within the firm





Privacy focused ZK-rollup, Aztec Network, has announced a US$100M Series B raise, led by a16z. Aztec describes itself as “an encrypted version of Ethereum” and will primarily use the capital to hire engineers to help build the network

