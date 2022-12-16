Exchange
Rising Rates and Presidential NFTs

Binance Research - Weekly Market Highlights
2022-12-16 08:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
  • The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50bps, bringing them to a 4.25 - 4.5% range and to its highest level since 2007. During the press conference, Fed Chair Jay Powell remained hawkish and it was also confirmed that policymakers expect to raise the Fed funds rate above 5% in 2023
  • The Bank of England also followed suit with their own 50bps move, bringing the base rate from 3% to 3.5% and to its highest level in 14 years. The bank has now raised rates at each of the previous nine meetings and warned that further rises were likely. Finally, the European Central Bank rounded off the group, with its own 50bps hike from 1.5% to 2%, also warning that future rises are highly likely and that “inflation remains far too high”
🔎 Crypto
L1:
  • Upcoming L1, Sui, released its token allocation. Documents show that initial supply will be distributed 50% to the Community Reserve, 20% towards Early Contributors, 14% towards investors, 10% towards Mysten Labs Treasury and the remaining 6% towards the Community Access Program and App Testers
DeFi:
  • Curve Finance is set to deploy on zkSync’s mainnet in 2023. This marks Curve’s first deployment on a ZK-rollup, having already launched on other Ethereum scaling solutions, including the optimistic rollups, Arbitrum and Optimism, as well as Polygon
NFTs:
  • Magic Eden is rolling out a loyalty rewards program called Magic Eden Rewards. Users will be able to create a profile across all their wallets and can gain “Magic Points” based on secondary trading activity on the platform. Users will be ranked, with each rank rewarding users with benefits including partner discounts, NFT giveaways and exclusive content. Magic Eden also yesterday announced support for Polygon NFTs across both its launchpad and marketplace

  • Ex-President, Donald Trump, has announced the launch of his NFT collection. The “Trump Digital Trading Card” series is priced at US$99 per NFT and has a total supply of 45,000. The NFTs are issued on the Polygon chain and can be purchased using credit cards, as well as crypto
Others:
  • PayPal has announced a partnership with MetaMask, which will enable users to select their PayPal accounts to purchase Ethereum from within the MetaMask app. PayPal first debuted crypto integrations in October 2020, and also recently enabled crypto transfers between its own platform and external exchanges / wallets in June 2022. This latest offering will begin to be rolled out this week, starting with select U.S. customers

  • Crypto trading firm, Amber Group, announced a US$300M Series C round. The round was led by Fenbushi Capital U.S. and comes following pressure from the FTX collapse, which led to a significant number of layoffs within the firm

  • Privacy focused ZK-rollup, Aztec Network, has announced a US$100M Series B raise, led by a16z. Aztec describes itself as “an encrypted version of Ethereum” and will primarily use the capital to hire engineers to help build the network
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.
For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.

Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form.
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
Read more
https://research.binance.com/en/analysis
About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.
General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.
