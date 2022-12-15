NFT Staking Guide, Ape NFT Staking Program, Celebrate Christmas with Binance NFT!

News Roundup

Magic Eden Promotes Blockchain Game With New Chief Gaming Officer - Chris Akhavan, the marketplace’s first person in this capacity, will drive the expansion of the platform’s gaming partnerships and promote game development, creator, and collector experiences.

Coin98 Labs Acquires Blockchain Game CyBall And Delays Launch Of CYB - CyBall, a soccer-themed Web3 game, has been bought by Coin98 Labs. The debut of CyBall’s governance token CYB, which was supposed to happen on December 10, has been postponed.

NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Rolls Out Rewards Program - Called Magic Eden Rewards, the new feature will allow users to create a profile across all wallets and will award users with “Magic Points” based on secondary trading transactions on the platform.

Ape NFT Staking Program: Stake Now!

We’re excited to officially launch the Ape NFT Staking Program with Binance Earn! Dive into the announcement .

Stake your BAYC and MAYC NFTs on the Ape NFT Staking Program page and earn daily ApeCoin (APE) rewards now!

Celebrate Christmas with Binance NFT!

Happy Holidays! Celebrate Christmas with Zero Trading Fees on Binance NFT Marketplace & More Exclusive Rewards. Learn more in our announcement .

The CR7 Mystery Box Giveaway

Activity Period: 2022-11-18 09:00 (UTC) to 2022-12-19 20:00 (UTC), or until all CR7 Mystery Boxes are claimed (whichever is earlier)

To celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-ever NFT collection, Binance NFT is giving away 1.5 million CR7 Mystery Boxes to new Binance users who sign up for a Binance account from the event page on a first-come, first-serve basis! New users may also qualify to receive the CR7 Mystery Box when registering for a Binance account using the “RONALDO” referral code.

Each CR7 Mystery Box will carry one of the two exclusive Stone-colored NFTs — “The First Step” (Basic) or “The Breakout” (Common). Existing Binance users may purchase the CR7 Mystery Box NFTs or CR7 Mystery Boxes on Binance NFT’s secondary market.

NFT Staking: A Quick Guide On What To Know Before Staking

Not sure what you can do with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) sitting in your digital wallet? NFT holders can lock their assets on staking platforms to earn rewards – all without the need to sell their collectibles. Learn more about NFT staking !