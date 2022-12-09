Inflation, deflation, and inflation again

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Inflation, deflation, and inflation again

Weekly Market Highlights
2022-12-09 08:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
  • Good news is bad news…? The U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI came out stronger than expected, at 56.5 compared to expectations of 53.3. While stronger PMI numbers may be good news for the growth outlook, it has reignited concerns of a potentially more restrictive Fed policy. The release of the U.S. PPI data later today will be a key event to watch. U.S. stocks are on pace for a losing week, and the U.S. treasury curve continues to flash red as the 2-10 treasury spread fell to multi-decade low at -0.84%.
🔎 Crypto
L1:
  • Inflation, deflation, and inflation again. Ether turned inflationary again after weeks of being deflationary. Network activity has slowed down in recent weeks, and there are now more ETH issued than burned since the Merge. Nonetheless, the current inflation rate of +0.009% is still well below the pre-Merge inflation rate (estimated ~+3.58% per year). Separately, Ethereum core developers have set a tentative target of March 2023 for the Shanghai upgrade which would allow the withdrawal of staked ether.
  • Upcoming Layer 1, Sui, announced the successful completion of their Wave 1 testnet. Wave 2 is expected to launch in early 2023 and brings the network yet another step closer to the mainnet launch.
DeFi:
  • SushiSwap has a significant deficit in the Treasury which threatens the DEX’s operational viability. To extend the runway of the DEX which is currently estimated to be ~1.5 years, SushiSwap CEO, Jared Grey, proposed to divert 100% of the DEX’s trading fee to the treasury multisig for one year, or until new tokenomics are implemented. This proposal has been met with mixed reactions and is currently being discussed by the community.
  • Separately, the Uniswap community will get to vote on the long-awaited “fee switch” proposal in the next week or so (pending technical diligence). If passed, a 10% fee will be set for the ETH-USDT, DAI-ETH, and USDC-ETH pools. While the fee switch does not directly impact users, it reduces the amount of incentives received by liquidity providers. As such, this will serve as a pilot program to evaluate the impact of turning on the fee switch and whether it affects trade execution (e.g. trading volume, market depth).
Stablecoins:
  • Tether announced the launch of its offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH₮) to the Tron blockchain. Initially available only on Ethereum, CNH₮’s launch on Tron makes it the second blockchain on which CNH₮ can be obtained, traded, and held. Tether supports four different stablecoins CNH₮, USD₮, EUR₮, and MXN₮.
NFTs:
  • Web2 meets Web3. Starbucks launched the beta version of its Web3 “Odyssey” loyalty program, allowing members to earn and purchase digital stamps (NFTs) that will unlock access to new benefits. This represents a big step by a prominent brand to leverage Web3 technology to provide users with new benefits and experiences both physically and digitally.
Others:
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.
For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.

Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form.
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
Read more
https://research.binance.com/en/analysis
About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.
General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.
View full text