Celebrate Christmas with Binance NFT, Nike Announces “1st Native Web3 Sneaker”, Ape NFT Staking Program Coming Soon!

NFT Weekly Highlights
2022-12-08 07:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

News Roundup

$30M Pours Into ApeCoin Staking on the First Day - One day after the Ape Foundation opened staking for its APE currency, over $30 million worth of the token has been deposited into its contract.
The token is the native currency of the Yuga Labs ecosystem.
Nike Announces “1st Native Web3 Sneaker,” - The announcement from RTFKT details some of what can be expected, including a ‘walk-to-earn’ mechanic, utility via authenticity, app connectivity, and more
Trademark Roundup: SIR MIX-A-LOT, Lionsgate and Mastercard File New Web3 Trademark Applications - SIR MIX-A-LOT’s trademark application hints at plans to release NFTs. Lionsgate has plans for NFTs, metaverse avatars and digital tokens. Mastercard has filed another Web3 trademark for crypto security.
Alchemy Releases Web3 App Store to Streamline Dapp Access - Web3 developer platform Alchemy is rolling out a decentralized application (dapp) store, to streamline access to decentralized applications for users and developers.
Read about the latest news here!

Upcoming NFT Drop(s)

We are excited to announce the launch of the Showdown Collection: Pacquiao x DK Yoo 🥊
🗓️ December 11, 3AM UTC
From Arts, Sports, Gaming to Collectibles and more, check out our marketplace to discover more NFTs!

Ape NFT Staking Program

We’re excited to present the Ape NFT Staking Program with Binance Earn, launching on December 12!
🔸Stake your BAYC and MAYC NFTs on the Ape Staking Program page and earn daily ApeCoin token rewards.
Let’s dive into the announcement.

Celebrate Christmas with Binance NFT!


Happy Holidays! Celebrate Christmas with Zero Trading Fees on Binance NFT Marketplace & More Exclusive Rewards. Learn more in our announcement.

The CR7 Mystery Box Giveaway

Activity Period: 2022-11-18 09:00 (UTC) to 2022-12-19 20:00 (UTC), or until all CR7 Mystery Boxes are claimed (whichever is earlier)
To celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-ever NFT collection, Binance NFT is giving away 1.5 million CR7 Mystery Boxes to new Binance users who sign up for a Binance account from the event page on a first-come, first-serve basis! New users may also qualify to receive the CR7 Mystery Box when registering for a Binance account using the “RONALDO” referral code.
Each CR7 Mystery Box will carry one of the two exclusive Stone-colored NFTs — “The First Step” (Basic) or “The Breakout” (Common). Existing Binance users may purchase the CR7 Mystery Box NFTs or CR7 Mystery Boxes on Binance NFT’s secondary market.

Everything You Need To Know About NFT Derivatives

If you’ve been browsing around NFT marketplaces, you would likely have come across a few NFT collections that look very similar to some popular NFTs. Known as NFT derivatives, these NFTs usually contain attributes of existing projects without introducing many new elements.
Let’s take a quick look at all the things you need to know about NFT derivatives in this week’s blog.

Calling for NFT Feedback Officers!

As community feedback is crucial to the building of a user-friendly and comprehensive NFT trading platform, Binance NFT is pleased to now open applications for NFT Feedback Officers (NFOs)! Learn more in our announcement and sign up here!
Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
View full text