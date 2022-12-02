Earn A Binance NFT Certificate, Mattel Launches A Hot Wheels Collection, Mike Tyson Golden Mystery Box Collection

News Roundup

Binance To Give NFT-based Certificates As It Launches Free Crypto Courses - On Nov 17, Binance published free courses for its millions of users to educate on cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web3, and the metaverse. Once the learners complete all these courses, the platform will reward them with an NFT certificate.

Mattel Is Launching a Hot Wheels NFT Collection in its Brand New Marketplace - The NFT marketplace, “Mattel Creations,” will offer direct-to-consumer services. The first collection to be launched by the toy giant will feature NFTs of the Hot Wheels Garage Series 4, which will go on sale on December 15.

ApeCoin DAO Launches Community-Driven NFT Marketplace - The white-label marketplace was built by NFT infrastructure company Snag Solutions, and lists for-sale NFTs from Yuga Labs-owned NFT collections. The platform offers “unique features built specifically for the BAYC and Otherside communities, including ApeCoin staking and NFT metadata integrations.”

NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Expands Support for Polygon-Based NFTs - Magic Eden, which currently supports Solana and Ethereum-based NFTs, will usher in gaming communities by integrating collectibles minted on the layer 2 network. The chain is supported by Web3 gaming publishers such as Atari, Decentraland, The Sandbox and more.

ApeCoin DAO Bug Bounty Program Phase 1 Concludes With Only One Medium-severity Bug Discovered - The second phase of the bug bounty program will begin once ApeCoin DAO deploys the staking smart contract on the mainnet and will last the entire three-year staking period.

