Earn A Binance NFT Certificate, Mattel Launches A Hot Wheels Collection, Mike Tyson Golden Mystery Box Collection

NFT Weekly Highlights
2022-12-02 12:46

News Roundup

Binance To Give NFT-based Certificates As It Launches Free Crypto Courses - On Nov 17, Binance published free courses for its millions of users to educate on cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web3, and the metaverse. Once the learners complete all these courses, the platform will reward them with an NFT certificate.
Mattel Is Launching a Hot Wheels NFT Collection in its Brand New Marketplace - The NFT marketplace, “Mattel Creations,” will offer direct-to-consumer services. The first collection to be launched by the toy giant will feature NFTs of the Hot Wheels Garage Series 4, which will go on sale on December 15.
ApeCoin DAO Launches Community-Driven NFT Marketplace - The white-label marketplace was built by NFT infrastructure company Snag Solutions, and lists for-sale NFTs from Yuga Labs-owned NFT collections. The platform offers “unique features built specifically for the BAYC and Otherside communities, including ApeCoin staking and NFT metadata integrations.”
NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Expands Support for Polygon-Based NFTs - Magic Eden, which currently supports Solana and Ethereum-based NFTs, will usher in gaming communities by integrating collectibles minted on the layer 2 network. The chain is supported by Web3 gaming publishers such as Atari, Decentraland, The Sandbox and more.
ApeCoin DAO Bug Bounty Program Phase 1 Concludes With Only One Medium-severity Bug Discovered - The second phase of the bug bounty program will begin once ApeCoin DAO deploys the staking smart contract on the mainnet and will last the entire three-year staking period.
Read about the latest news here!

Latest NFT Drop(s)

Mike Tyson Golden Mystery Box Collection
Dropping on 1 December
🥊 4 unlockable rewards
⭐️ A chance to win a Historic Mystery Tyson Experience
From Arts, Sports, Gaming to Collectibles and more, check out our marketplace to discover more NFTs!

Binance NFT x Mike Tyson Golden Mystery Box Collection Giveaway

We'll be giving away Mike Tyson Golden Mystery Boxes to 50 lucky winners!
This event will happen from 29 November 2022 9:00 AM (UTC) - 1 December 2022 10:00 (UTC)
Complete each task to enter the lucky draw.
Good luck everyone! 🤞🏼

The CR7 Mystery Box Giveaway

Activity Period: 2022-11-18 09:00 (UTC) to 2022-12-19 20:00 (UTC), or until all CR7 Mystery Boxes are claimed (whichever is earlier)
To celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-ever NFT collection, Binance NFT is giving away 1.5 million CR7 Mystery Boxes to new Binance users who sign up for a Binance account from the event page on a first-come, first-serve basis! New users may also qualify to receive the CR7 Mystery Box when registering for a Binance account using the “RONALDO” referral code.
Each CR7 Mystery Box will carry one of the two exclusive Stone-colored NFTs — “The First Step” (Basic) or “The Breakout” (Common). Existing Binance users may purchase the CR7 Mystery Box NFTs or CR7 Mystery Boxes on Binance NFT’s secondary market.

Celebrate Christmas with Binance NFT!

Happy Holidays! Celebrate Christmas with Zero Trading Fees on Binance NFT Marketplace & More Exclusive Rewards. Learn more in our announcement.

Share Your Feedback!

Post-upgrade Community Feedback
Please give us detailed feedback about the Enhanced Binance NFT Experience and be one of the lucky 5 to take home 20 BUSD.
Remember, the more detailed your feedback, the more likely you'll be picked as a winner!
Let us know how we can improve: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdM08alqG8bOL4llbUhKiHj8KkqeCQNISAVOZ9yBl6Mi6DYzw/viewform

A Guide to NFT Rarity

How do you know if the NFT you have your eyes on is worth the price? To help you better evaluate the potential value of an NFT you consider for your portfolio, we've prepared a detailed guide on NFT rarity and how this indicator can guide your buying strategy.

Calling for NFT Feedback Officers!

As community feedback is crucial to the building of a user-friendly and comprehensive NFT trading platform, Binance NFT is pleased to now open applications for NFT Feedback Officers (NFOs)! Learn more in our announcement and sign up here!
Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
View full text