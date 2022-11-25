Bitcoin Sees A Short-Term Bounce

Altcoin performance has been skewed this week, many are still down double digits despite BTC bouncing.

LTC has unexpectedly outperformed the market, as volume increased 29.15% on our convert portal followed by a subsequent price increase of over 34% in the last 7 days.

DOT has seen a further price drop of 6.1% this week. However the project continues to expand as t3rn, a Polkadot-based blockchain interoperability protocol, raised $6,5m in a strategic funding round.

CHZ , looked relatively strong last week as price was grinding towards the upside, however made a turnaround this week dropping 22.9% in the last 7 days.

What is the Binance Convert Portal?

The Binance Convert Portal is a way for users to simply exchange one coin to another without working the order book. There are zero fees, slippage or risk of getting filled providing many benefits to both day traders and long term investors.

We break down the convert portal transactions to gauge where the market is each week. We notice a pattern with the top 3 consisting of; stable coin swaps, crypto-to-stablecoin and stablecoin-to-crypto. When the market is quiet, seeing extended movements stablecoin swaps usually top the list with users transacting between BUSD and USDT with tight spreads. On the flipside when the market has seen a period of expansion (up or down) we will usually see crypto to stablecoin or stablecoin to crypto transactions top the list as users will enter and exit positions.

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

The week started off rocky as BTC made a new yearly low of $15,461.92, however made somewhat of a turnaround as it bounced over 7%.

With the market being in a directionless state and a fear of further catastrophe still looming, participants are hesitant to commit to positions.

This week stablecoin swaps topped the list again, with a value of 40.38%. As mentioned during times of uncertainty we see stablecoin swaps top the list. It is likely that users are converting stablecoin holdings to BUSD, which can then be withdrawn off the exchange 1-1 with the US dollar.

2nd on the list was crypto-to-stablecoin transactions, increasing 1.04% from last week. With the market experiencing a short term bounce those who held onto positions will be looking to quickly exit capturing any short term profits.

As always at these levels participants will be averaging into positions, and this week stablecoin-to-crypto transactions came in at a value of 14.93% decreasing 0.74%.

Overall market technicals

BTC

BTC was off to a rocky start this week, as it initially rejected off the downtrending resistance line identified previously. Price broke down, forming a new yearly low at $15,461.92 before returning to the upside, breaking through the resistance level.

We saw some midweek volatility as the FOMC meeting took place, and a possible hint of slower rate hikes saw BTC jump around 1%. However, it was short-lived as the price retraced. Read more here!

Currently, BTC has formed a short term weekly range trading near the lows at $16,330.

As it stands, the bulls need to see this range hold for a chance to make a return to the upside. If we manage to break above the range high ($16,798) it will be a level-to-level play with the next target around $18,000.

Alternatively, if the range fails to hold, the next area of support will be the previous downtrending resistance line, which is coinciding with the lows set at the start of the week.

Touching briefly on the S&P 500, we continue to see strong bullish momentum as the index continues to climb. Previously, we have seen a strong correlation between the equity market and BTC, if this correlation remains strong (given all the events) we can expected BTC to follow a similar path of the equities markets.

LTC

Altcoin performance has been skewed this week despite BTC’s initial bounce. One coin that has outperformed is LTC, currently up over 30% in the last 7 days.

Looking at the charts, LTC swept the October low earlier this month and quickly bounced to the upside. It then made a series of higher lows, forming an ascending triangle before breaking towards the upside.

Currently LTC is trading above its previous high at $73.28, for bullish momentum to continue we will need to see this level hold acting as a support for further movement to the upside.

As always, the altcoin market will be dependent on BTC’s next move, following in a similar fashion.



Binance Execution Solutions

Whilst Binance Convert Portal and RFQ Block Trading is a great, simple way to execute trades across a wide range of Crypto pairs, sometimes this is not the most efficient method especially for the more illiquid pairs. Binance has developed a way round this by using agency execution algos that provides an intelligent solution to optimize execution.

Our execution algos ​​facilitate the execution of large crypto trades while reducing average cost of execution and market signaling. Algorithmic execution is already widely used in traditional financial markets, with a majority of large-volume trades in the market executed via algo orders.

Binance's execution algos have been fully optimized for the cryptocurrency markets, executing your orders into smaller blocks with logic-based strategies. Order types include time-based (TWAP) and volume-based strategies.