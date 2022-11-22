Adidas First Wearable NFT Collection, CR7 NFT Drops, & Sony Explores In-Game NFT

News Roundup

The NFT wearable collection, Virtual Gear, includes 8 silhouettes within 16 variations.

Sony PlayStation explores the use of in-game NFTs and blockchain technology - Sony PlayStation has filed a patent that uses blockchain technology and NFTs to track in-game assets. The digital assets could be items or characters and digital media assets, such as video clips or images.

NFT-Linked Sandals Worn by Steve Jobs Sell for $218,000 - A pair of Birkenstock sandals personally owned by Apple visionary Steve Jobs, and worn "during many pivotal moments in Apple’s history," was sold to an unknown buyer. It came with an exclusive 1-of-1 digital representation minted on the Polygon blockchain.

NFT Fraud Detection Startup Yakoa Raised $4.8 Million In A Seed Funding Round - Yakoa offers tools and an indexer that can detect copies or infringement probabilities on original NFTs, ranging from direct forgery to partial or stylistic forgery.

Latest NFT Drop(s)

Binance NFT Marketplace is excited to announce the launch of The CR7 NFT Collection — the first of a series of drops featuring the Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The NFT collection will be available exclusively on Binance NFT. Learn more in our announcement and buyer’s guide blog .

The CR7 Mystery Box Giveaway

Activity Period: 2022-11-18 09:00 (UTC) to 2022-12-19 20:00 (UTC), or until all CR7 Mystery Boxes are claimed (whichever is earlier)

To celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-ever NFT collection, Binance NFT is giving away 1.5 million CR7 Mystery Boxes to new Binance users who sign up for a Binance account from the event page on a first-come, first-serve basis! New users may also qualify to receive the CR7 Mystery Box when registering for a Binance account using the “RONALDO” referral code.

Each CR7 Mystery Box will carry one of the two exclusive Stone-colored NFTs — “The First Step” (Basic) or “The Breakout” (Common). Existing Binance users may purchase the CR7 Mystery Box NFTs or CR7 Mystery Boxes on Binance NFT’s secondary market.

Calling for NFT Feedback Officers!

As community feedback is crucial to the building of a user-friendly and comprehensive NFT trading platform, Binance NFT is pleased to now open applications for NFT Feedback Officers (NFOs)! Learn more in our announcement and sign up here !

Upcoming AMA

Join us for an AMA in the official Binance English Telegram channel with the Lead of

Binance NFT, Lisa He!

🗓️ November 22, 2022.

⏰ 12:00pm UTC.

Get involved ➡️ https://t.me/binanceexchange

Introducing an Enhanced NFT Experience on Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT is pleased to introduce the first phase of upgrades to the Binance NFT Marketplace. The revamped platform will now include OpenSea NFTs in addition to NFTs listed on Binance NFT Marketplace. Learn more in our announcement and blog !

This is an exciting milestone on Binance NFT’s journey to become the go-to destination for NFTs, as we continue to build a user-friendly and comprehensive NFT trading platform for the global NFT community.