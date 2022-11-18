copy link
Not Your Keys, Not Your Coins
Weekly Market Highlights - Binance Research
2022-11-18 05:57
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
- Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials as well as relatively strong economic data diminished hopes that the Fed will pivot anytime soon. Weekly jobless claims data came in below expectations as the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 222K (vs. expectations of 225K). Retail sales also posted its largest increase in 8 months, rising by 1.3% month-on-month in Oct. Consequently, Fed tightening assumptions rose, with the market pricing in terminal rates of 5-5.25%. The yield curve inversion (a recession indicator) deepened with the 2-10 treasury spread falling to multi-decade lows of -0.67%.
🔎 Crypto
L1:
- New kid on the block (soon)! Sui Network, a new L1 developed by ex-Meta engineers, launched “Wave 1” of its testnet this week. The testnet will be the first instance of the Sui Network working with non-Mysten Labs operators and wave 1 will last 2-3 weeks. Be sure to check out our research reports on Sui, and the Move language.
DeFi:
- In an emergency response to warnings that security may have been compromised, Solana liquidity hub, Serum, has been forked by developers. Backers are looking to replace Serum with a community-led, open-source fork, given the dependence of numerous protocols on Serum for liquidity and liquidations.
Stablecoins:
- More real-world integrations… Circle, the issuer of USDC stablecoin, announced that it has added Apple Pay support. This makes it possible for crypto-native merchants to engage with non-crypto-native customers, and for traditional businesses to experience the benefits of USDC settlement.
NFTs:
- The NFT space witnessed a notable acquisition deal despite a tumultuous week in crypto. Yuga Labs announced the acquisition of Web3 ecosystem WENEW and NFT collection 10KTF. Yuga Labs also hinted at a potential metaverse integration between 10KTF and Otherside. This will be an interesting development to watch.
- Ahead of the World Cup this weekend, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo will launch his first NFT collection in partnership with Binance. The NFTs will feature iconic scenes from Ronaldo’s life, and will have unique benefits associated with each rarity (e.g. personal messages, autographed merchandise etc.)
- Nike continues its foray into Web3 and unveiled .SWOOSH, a Web3 platform and ecosystem that will allow users to create and trade their own digital collectibles. .SWOOSH is currently in beta and will drop its first collection next year.
Others:
- The term “Not your keys, not your coins” has gained more spotlight recently. More investors have pursued self-custody of assets following recent market events. Earlier this week, Glassnode shared on Twitter that Bitcoin exchange outflows had reached a historic rate of 106K BTC/month. Additionally, sales of cold wallets (e.g. Ledger, Trezor) have reportedly surged, further supporting the thesis of rising demand for self-custody.
- Recent market events have contributed to tough liquidity conditions. In response, Binance CEO, CZ, has announced plans to launch an industry recovery fund to help projects which are “otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis”. OKX separately also announced plans to launch a US$100M market recovery fund to support “high-quality projects”.
- TradFi continues to explore blockchain technology. The New York Federal Reserve and several banks have started a 12-week proof-of-concept pilot to “explore the feasibility of an interoperable digital money platform” whereby commercial banks issue tokens that represent customers' deposits and settle through simulated central bank reserves on a shared multi-entity distributed ledger.
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.
