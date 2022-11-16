Binance NFT Marketplace Upgrades, Chibi Dinos Drop, & Nike Ventures Into Web3

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance NFT Marketplace Upgrades, Chibi Dinos Drop, & Nike Ventures Into Web3

Binance NFT Weekly Highlights
2022-11-16 12:17

News Roundup

OpenSea Makes Waves: Says Creator Royalties Will Be Enforced - OpenSea said Wednesday it is standing by creators and continuing to enforce royalties on the platform. It shared that since October 12th, the average percentage of fees received by the top 20 NFT collections dropped from 77% to 56%.
Fractional NFTs and what they mean for investing in real-world assets - Tokenized ownership is not a new concept. Before the advent of NFTs, tokenization was a way for users to fractionalize real-world assets. However, fractional NFTs provide a new way for investors to divide the cost and transfer ownership of particular assets.
Luxury Watch Brand Rolex Sets Foot in Metaverse & NFTs - Rolex filed a trademark application for NFT marketplaces. The watchmaker also calls for the development of virtual goods for online gaming.
Line Introduces NFT Marketplace on DOSI, Its NFT Platform - LineNext, Line’s NFT unit, has released a C2C or consumer-to-consumer market on DOSI, an NFT platform. Users can purchase and sell non-fungible tokens worldwide by using the C2C trading service.
Magic Eden’s Co-Founder Proposed A New NFT Standard To Enforce Royalties - The CEO of Magic Eden believes that the implementation of this standard is expected to create a new asset class to support those who want royalties or a new business model.
Nike Ventures Into Web3 with Its new .SWOOSH Platform - .SWOOSH is positioned as the focal point of Nike’s Web3-related digital initiatives. It is intended to draw attention to the company’s NFTs and virtual apparel initiatives, as well as upcoming opportunities for customers to participate in the creation of new products and earn royalties.
Read about the latest news here!

Introducing an Enhanced NFT Experience on Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT is pleased to introduce the first phase of upgrades to the Binance NFT Marketplace, which increase the accessibility of NFT assets and establish a seamless user experience for all who wish to explore NFTs from multiple NFT marketplaces and blockchains. The revamped platform will now include OpenSea NFTs in addition to NFTs listed on Binance NFT Marketplace.
This is an exciting milestone on Binance NFT’s journey to become the go-to destination for NFTs, as we continue to build a user-friendly and comprehensive NFT trading platform for the global NFT community. Learn more in our announcement and blog!

Latest NFT Drop(s)

Chibi Dinos Champions Collection NFT Drop
From Arts, Sports, Gaming to Collectibles and more, check out our marketplace to discover more NFTs!
Upcoming AMA
Telegram AMA with @Puffverse
Nov 16, 10 AM UTC!
Join us at https://t.me/binancenfts
Our focus will be the Puff Football Mystery Box Collection, dropping soon on Binance NFT.
A prize pool of 200 BUSD will be divided between 10 winners.
To win:
⚽️Ask great questions
⚽️Ace the AMA pop-quiz
We’re hosting a Binance Live AMA with @DinosChibi! The event will also be broadcasted to our Twitter & YouTube!
Mark your calendars & be ready to discuss the Chibi Dinos Champions Collection.
⏰Nov 16, 5 PM UTC

Share Your Feedback!

Let us know how we can improve and let's build a great platform together!🙏🏼
https://forms.gle/JjodhRqPwG2u7P4r5
Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
View full text