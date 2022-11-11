Happy Friday!

🔎 Macro / TradFi

Vote-counting continues in the US midterm elections. 35/100 Senate seats and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election. The outcome will determine control of both chambers of the US Congress during the second half of Joe Biden’s term as president. A divided government can be seen as good for business, due to the lack of total control preventing either party from doing anything too extreme. With several tight races still left, the shape of the House and Senate remains unresolved for now.

The US consumer price index (CPI) recorded an increase of 7.7% for October. This is the smallest 12-month increase since January and a sharp drop from an annual rate of 8.2% in September. The core CPI (excluding food and energy prices) rose 6.3% year on year, below expectations of 6.5%. As a reaction to the news, the dollar dropped 2.3% as interest rate expectations fell. Furthermore, US stocks recorded their strongest day in more than two-and-a-half years, with investors’ hoping for a slower pace of interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 5.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite closed 7.4% higher.

🔎 Crypto

L1:

Ether turns net deflationary post-merge. The Merge reduced Ether issuance by roughly 90% by eliminating block rewards to miners in favor of staking rewards for validators who stake ETH. With the recent spike in volatility 5,580 ETH has been burned since the Merge 56 days ago.

During the last weekend, Solana hosted Solana Breakpoint, a conference that came with multiple announcements for the chain. Gearing up for the Web3 disruption, Solana announced the launch of the Solana App Store. In addition to that, Google Cloud is building a block-producing Solana validator to participate in and validate the network.

DeFi:

MetaMask, the leading web3 wallet provider, has released MetaMask Bridges, a bridge aggregation service. This feature allows users to transfer their assets across multiple blockchains from within the wallet. The feature currently supports Ethereum and compatible networks Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon

NFTs:

OpenSea Will Enforce Royalties for Existing NFT Collections. This means that, unlike many exchanges which have made royalties optional, the creators of NFT collections already trading on OpenSea will be able to continue to collect royalties on trades.





Other:

In a historic move this week, the Feds announced the seizure of over 50,000 bitcoin that had been stolen about a decade ago when a single bitcoin was worth around just $10 USD. It’s the second-largest bitcoin recovery on record and the biggest completed by the recently-created Virtual Assets Unit

