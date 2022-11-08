Meta, Instagram’s New NFTs Market Dynamics, Do You Know What Is NFT Metadata?

News Roundup

Latest Binance NFT Blog Post

The metadata of your NFT can describe its essential properties, such as its name, total supply, and transaction history. An essential component of each NFT, knowing how to view the metadata of an NFT helps holders understand what they’re actually purchasing. Here’s a quick crash course on NFT metadata, how they’re stored, and how you can find them.

