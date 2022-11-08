Exchange
Meta, Instagram’s New NFTs Market Dynamics, Do You Know What Is NFT Metadata?

Binance NFT
2022-11-08 13:33

News Roundup

  • Instagram Users Will Soon be Able to Mint and Sell NFTs - Instagram announced that in the near future, they will allow digital creators to mint and sell NFTs directly on the platform. The latest update will allow creators to make their own digital collectibles and sell them both on and off Instagram, giving them an "end-to-end toolkit" for creating, displaying and selling NFTs.
  • DappRadar Report Shows NFTs are Still in Demand - There’s an 18% growth in monthly unique NFT traders in October, signifying high demand.
  • Solana-Based NFT Marketplace Exchange.Art Creates Royalties Protection Standard - While several non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces have recently shifted to royalty-optional models, one platform is introducing a standard to ensure NFT creators continue to get paid.Solana-based fine art NFT marketplace Exchange.Art has launched what it calls a “Royalties Protection Standard” that will enforce creator royalties on secondary sales of NFTs that originate on its platform.
  • UK Lawmakers Will Hold Inquiry to Explore NFT Regulation - The U.K. is forging ahead with its plans to regulate the crypto sector. The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) that consists of members from different political parties launched an inquiry on Thursday on the operation, risks and benefits of NFTs, digital assets on a blockchain that represent ownership of virtual or physical items.
  • MATIC Rally Gathers Speed as Meta Announces Polygon-Powered NFTs, Chart Signals Golden Cross - MATIC has rallied 30% in two days, reaching a six-month high of $1.15 on Friday, according to CoinDesk data. The latest leg higher could be attributed to Web2 giant Meta's decision to launch a toolkit allowing users of social media platform Instagram to mint and sell Polygon-powered non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or digital collectibles.
  • SuperRare Launches RarePass for Exclusive Curated Art Drops - Holders of the RarePass will receive curated crypto art by some of the most prominent artists on the platform, all within a single transaction.
  • Web3 Browser Opera Offering New NFT Analytics Tool - Web3 browser Opera has launched DegenKnows, a new non-fungible token (NFT) analytics, tracking and exploration tool that includes on- and off-chain analytics, such as from social media.
  • Goblin Sax Allows Instant NFT-backed Loans - Goblin Sax purchased the fast loans app Fluid, which it will rename Goblin Lend, in order to expand the product alongside its current peer-to-peer NFT lending business.
  • Nissan & Seattle’s Space Needle filed NFT, metaverse & Web3 trademark applications - Nissan to move into the NFT Space with 5 trademark applications for its popular car models. Nissan has recently partnered with Animoca Brands’ Australian video game developing subsidiary, Grease Monkey Games. On the same day, Seattle’s Space Needle owner filed a trademark application showing interest in NFTs.
Latest Binance NFT Blog Post

Let’s Get Technical: What Is NFT Metadata?

The metadata of your NFT can describe its essential properties, such as its name, total supply, and transaction history. An essential component of each NFT, knowing how to view the metadata of an NFT helps holders understand what they’re actually purchasing. Here’s a quick crash course on NFT metadata, how they’re stored, and how you can find them.
Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
