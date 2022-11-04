Powell Shakes The Market





Following on from a big week, altcoins have had their time to shine as volume increased dramatically alongside subsequent price rallies.

One of the biggest movers was $DOGE as volume picked up over 2000% with price rising 82.6% in the last 7 days. This comes after Elon Musk finalised the purchase of Twitter, the price quickly rose as Musk has hinted at DOGE use cases on Twitter previously!

To top things off, Elon then posted a picture on his twitter of the famous ‘DOGE’ dog wearing a Twitter T-shirt, which contributed to the wild price action!

As to be expected with DOGE rallying, $SHIB also got involved as price jumped 12.6%! Not quite the reaction DOGE had, but still a respectable move.

$MASK outperformed the market this week as the coin exploded over 380% higher. Mask Network is a decentralised protocol that allows users to post encrypted messages on Facebook and Twitter.

Again, with Musk's purchase of Twitter, this was an extremely bullish driver for the project and sent it flying!

Trade our top 5 weekly coins of interest here!

What is the Binance Convert Portal?

The Binance Convert Portal is a way for users to simply exchange one coin to another without working the orderbook. There are zero fees, slippage or risk of getting filled providing many benefits to both day traders and long term investors.

We break down the convert portal transactions to gauge where the market is each week. We notice a pattern with the top 3 consisting of; stable coin swaps, crypto to stablecoin and stablecoin to crypto. When the market is quiet, seeing extended movements, stablecoin swaps usually top the list with users transacting between BUSD and USDT with tight spreads. On the flipside, when the market has seen a period of expansion (up or down) we will usually see crypto to stablecoin or stablecoin to crypto transactions top the list as users will enter and exit positions.

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

After a big week for BTC, Crypto to Stablecoin transactions topped the chart coming in with a value of 26.73%. The past few weeks have been dominated by stablecoin swaps, but with a big move this week investors will look to secure profits and move to the sidelines.

2nd on the list was Stablecoin swaps with a value of 23.21%, decreasing substantially from our last report of 13.08%. With the market picking up, Convert volume was spread across the board instead of being focused on one particular transaction.

Stablecoin to Crypto transaction placed third this week with a value 21.53%, again with the market picking up investors will quickly jump into positions hoping that the momentum will continue and that they are best placed for further movement to the upside!

Overall market technicals

BTC: Expansion to the upside…

BTC has finally seen some action the past 2 weeks as it rallied, breaking through previous short term range highs.

We identified a strong support / resistance level, which BTC broke through again earlier last week. Price is currently trading above it, now acting as a support level again.

This week has formed a tight range with the support level being 20k and resistance slightly above 21k. Looking at the chart we can see that BTC is approaching the overall midrange at $21,400, which will be the next target to break above for the bulls to continue upwards.

BTC still remains stuck trading within its tight weekly range between $18,900 and $19,500.

On the flipside, if BTC does look to pullback we would need to see the $20k support level hold. Otherwise, there is a potential to test the trendline support which started to form back in October.

Touching briefly on fundamentals the Fed announced it will continue to raise rates again by 0.75 bps. Rates are the highest they have been in the past 14 years, which of course shook the market up as the hawking outlook remains intact. More found here .

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is at ‘30’ showing Extreme Fear within the market.





DOGE

DOGE saw rapid price expansion this week as Elon Musk finalised the twitter purchase and quickly posted memes of his very own Shiba Inu wearing a twitter shirt!

Looking at the chart, DOGE saw an extended period of sideways movements trading between two trendlines with slight deviations since June. Looking back it looks to have formed a wedge pattern as it got tighter approaching the apex.

Of course, with the help of Musk, DOGE rallied to the upside as volume rapidly expanded and price followed subsequently.

DOGE’s next move will be highly dependent on BTC as usual, but with these rapid movements to the upside a pullback is of high probability. The next logical area to keep an eye on would be the August highs formed around 0.09







Why trade OTC?

Binance offers clients two potential ways to trade OTC, the first being through Binance Convert which can be found here! Binance Convert offers a quick and simple way to execute crypto trades across 1500+ trading pairs, with more added every week!

To start, simply navigate to the Convert webpage, select the coins you wish to trade, preview and confirm the quote, settlement is completed instantly and you can refresh the quote as many times as you’d like!

Alternatively for larger block trades >$200k, voice trading is available with 24/7 coverage! Our expert team is available round the clock to help suit your trading needs offering tight, competitive spreads and the best in class service! Get in touch with the Binance OTC team for trade requests, advice and any other questions you may have! From start to finish our team is with you every step of the way!

Experience the main benefits of Binance Convert and OTC Trading:

Fast & Competitive Pricing

Instant settlement

Widest availability of coins

Bespoke service with unique market insights

Zero fees and slippage