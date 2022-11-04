BUIDL Market In Full Swing

Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro / TradFi

The US Federal Reserve (“Fed”) raised rates by 75bps for the fourth consecutive time on Wednesday, bringing their target rate to 3.75 - 4%. Fed Chair Jay Powell further cautioned that it is still “very premature” to think about pausing rate hikes, although he added that a slowdown in rate rises “may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that”. The Fed has now raised six times in a row, while US inflation, which the Fed targets at 2%, remains stubbornly high and was 8.2% in September.

The Bank of England (“BoE”) followed suit and also raised rates by 75bps this week, bringing the base rate to 3%. This represented the single largest increase in over 30 years and the Bank further warned of a “very challenging” outlook, and also forecasted a long and sustained recession ahead.

🔎 Crypto

L1:

According to LinkedIn, Andre Cronje started as Vice President of Memes at the Fantom Foundation this week. The FTM token rallied up to 25% on a rumored comeback of the DeFi veteran.

Upcoming Defi-specific L1, Sei Network, announced that 1% of their token supply will be allocated to their incentivized testnet and to rewarding early members of the community who use the chain .

L2:

TVL: 5.20B USD ( +3.25% / 7 days)

Multi-chain scaling solution, Boba Network, announced an integration with BNB Chain. Users and builders will now be able to deploy BNB Chain dApps on the new BobaBNB L2, which should help with scalability and affordability

Orbiter Finance data showed that the number of Ethereum L2 transactions set a new record between Oct 27 and Nov 2, exceeding 5.78m. The Ethereum L1 saw just under 7.4m transactions in the same time period

NFTs:

Instagram users will soon be able to mint, showcase and sell their NFTs , both on and off the app i.e. an Instagram NFT marketplace. Creators will have an “end-to-end” toolkit for the process, initially launching on the Polygon blockchain . Instagram initially began testing NFTs in May by letting select users share them on the app. In their most recent update, they also added support for video NFTs, as well as Solana NFTs and the Phantom wallet . They had already been supporting Ethereum, Polygon and Flow NFTs prior to this. Additionally, Meta will use the decentralized storage platform, Arweave, to permanently store this NFT data . Arweave’s native AR token rallied on the news, up around 46% this week

GameStop’s NFT marketplace went live on ImmutableX. The official launch will allow users to access Web3 games currently being built on ImmutableX, including Illuvium, Guild of Guardians and Gods Unchained

TradFi Adoption:

The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (“MAS”) DeFi pilot program executed its first trades this week. J.P. Morgan, DBS Bank and SBI Digital Asset Holdings used modified code from the Aave protocol to complete foreign exchange and government bond transactions on the Polygon network. The news was initially announced at Singapore Fintech Festival, which also featured CZ linking up with Paxos to discuss the value of stablecoins

Apollo Global Management announced this week that it has partnered with infrastructure provider Anchorage Digital to provide crypto custody services for its clients. Anchorage is the first federally chartered crypto bank in the US, while Apollo specializes in alternative assets and has over US$500B under management

Fidelity announced an early-access waitlist for its new Fidelity Crypto product . This product is aimed at retail investors and will allow them to trade Bitcoin and Ether

MoneyGram, the payment company, has added crypto functionality to its app and now allows nearly all US customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin. The company expects to expand that selection over the coming year





Other:

Did you know that this week marked the 14th anniversary of the Bitcoin whitepaper? On 31 October 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto published “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”. The rest is history…

🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications

Check out our latest publications:

Now also available in Chinese, Russian and Turkish:

Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.

For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch .





Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form .

That’s a wrap!

Binance Research

Read more https://research.binance.com/en/analysis

About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.