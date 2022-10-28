The Adoption Continues

Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro / TradFi

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, was appointed Prime Minister of Britain earlier this week. Sunak is a known crypto enthusiast and has previously expressed his ambition for the UK to be “a global crypto-assets hub”.

Earlier this week the European Central Bank (“ECB”) raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to their highest level since 2009. While the size of the raise was expected, Christine Lagarde highlighted the mounting risk of recession. The ECB noted that it “expects to raise rates further” having already made “substantial progress in withdrawing monetary policy accommodation”. October price data will be released on Monday and current expectations are for Eurozone inflation to climb further.

In a similar move, the Bank of Canada increased the policy interest rate by 50 basis points, continuing their quantitative tightening. The Bank of Canada increased its target for the overnight rate to 3¾%, with the Bank Rate at 4% and the deposit rate at 3¾%.

🔎 Crypto

L1:

As of this week addresses holding >1 ETH throughout the year have grown from from 1.3 million to 1.6 million, indicating continued interest in holding Ethereum.

L2:

TVL: 5.05B USD ( +9.27% / 7 days)

/ 7 days) All eyes this week are on the launch of zkSync 2.0. With the regenesis, the zkSync 2.0 testnet is now complete, all documentation has been updated, and Binance has prepared for the launch of the (limited) mainnet. As the first team to launch a zkEVM, zkSync could capture a significant first-mover advantage. One feature that will come along with the update is Account Abstraction. Account Abstraction provides the ability to move beyond how accounts work at an L1 level, in which you have externally owned accounts (EOAs) and contract accounts. On Ethereum, every transaction has to be initiated by an EOA. To learn more about it and what zkEVMs are all about, check out our latest report on the topic: zkEVM and the Future of Ethereum Scaling.

DeFi:

TVL: 54.26B USD ( +4.8% / 7 days)

/ 7 days) Pancakeswap announced a community-voted proposal to deploy on Aptos by the end of November.

Aave-based flashlend market Flaave launches. Flaave is supported by Aave and Flashstake, allowing users to deposit assets and instantly receive upfront lending yields at a fixed rate.

NFTs:

Twitter recently announced NFTs Tweet Tiles and other features. Some links to NFTs on Rarible, MagicEden, dapper labs, and Jumptradenft will now show you a larger picture of the NFT alongside details like the title and creator, making it easier to “buy” these NFTs.

This week, trading volume of NFT aggregator Blur hit a record high of 1610.08 ETH in a single day on October 26, with a market share of 16.5%, surpassing X2Y2 and LooksRare, and second only to OpenSea. Recently, X2Y2 claimed that Blur violated its relevant terms and disabled access requests from Blur.

The growth of zero-royalty marketplaces has eroded the general willingness to pay royalties throughout the NFT space and LooksRare now followed suit. LooksRare will not support creator royalties by default, and instead, share 25% of the LooksRare Protocol fee with creators. The Trading Rewards distribution ratio has also been updated to favor sellers, with the aim to achieve 0% seller fees through what is basically a rebate on protocol fees paid.

Crypto Adoption:

Google announced that it is launching a cloud-based node engine service for Ethereum developers and projects. Ethereum will be the first blockchain supported by Blockchain Node Engine, enabling developers to provision fully managed Ethereum nodes with secure blockchain access. As a “fully managed service,” customers won’t have to hire their own teams to maintain or monitor their nodes.

In a recent interview, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried revealed that the crypto exchange is considering developing its own stablecoin, saying that they’re “trying to find the perfect partners” to work with.

