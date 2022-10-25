The Tech Giant Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

The Tech Giant Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee

Binance NFT
2022-10-25 22:15

News Roundup

  • Warner Brothers is Transforming The Original ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie Into a Web3 Experience - Warner Brothers Home Entertainment, the production company behind the fantasy film series, is releasing an NFT collection tied to the original “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” movie. The interactive experience is currently available to preview and will be open for purchase beginning on October 21.
  • Azukis Gold Skateboard Release Yields Record Breaking 1,800 ETH - Azuki whales stepped up and showed out with the projects latest auction, ‘Proof of Skate.’ Eight ‘gold skateboard’ NFTs – sold as an Azuki NFT with a physical pairing – sold at over 200 ETH each.
  • Reddit Users Open 2.5 Million Crypto Wallets After Launch of NFT Marketplace - In July, Reddit opened its NFT marketplace to the public, ahead of its August airdrops to users with high karma across four Snoo-based collections. Interest in owning these PFP NFTs is driving adoption. Users are required to set up a Reddit Vault Wallet to purchase and store tokens, which also allows users to manage community points stored on-chain that can be used for various in-app purchases.
  • Marvel, Funko Debuted New Web3 Integrations at Comic Con NY 2022 - While booths were stocked with familiar plush toys and posters, several traditional collectibles brands also incorporated Web3 elements into their fandom, showcasing how blockchain technology is being welcomed by mainstream collectors.
  • Over $1.8B in Royalties Have Been Paid Out To Ethereum-Based NFT Creators: Galaxy Digital - The report also highlighted that within the last year, average royalties on OpenSea have increased from 3% to 6%. Whether platforms should require resale royalties is an ongoing conversation, as some have moved to allow artists to elect their own royalty allocations.
  • New Tezos Partnership With Taco Allows Shopify Users To Access Tezos NFTs - The Tezos blockchain sealed its partnership deal with Taco, a Web 3 automation platform. The collaboration allows Shopify customers access to XTZ NFTs. The process is enabled through Taco’s NFT loyalty program, with the aim to increase user engagement. This is an opportunity for Shopify to use Taco app plugins to provide its services to merchants.
  • Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee - The tech giant codified its rules for iOS apps that handle non-fungible tokens (NFT) on Monday, with its first formal green light on offering in-app NFT minting, buying and selling – activities that it had never technically banned.
    But the iPhone-maker’s de facto ban on NFT trading in apps is likely to remain. That’s because in-app NFT transactions must use Apple’s rails for in-app commerce, where Apple demands a 30% cut.
  • Read about the latest news here!

Highlights From This Week

Happy Halloween! Join Binance NFT’s “Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt”!
Happy Halloween! 🎃👻Binance NFT is excited to present the “Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt” Mystery Box Collection, comprising four unique Halloween-themed NFT designs. The collection launch will follow the NFT or BNB Prerequisites as part of the Subscription Mechanism. Each Mystery Box costs 1 BUSD and contains one of the four unique NFT designs. Learn more in our announcement.

“Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt” Promotions

  1. Users who hold the SSR “Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt” Enchanted Owl NFT till Halloween Night (October 31) will get a token voucher of 10 BUSD!
  2. In addition, users who collect all three SR “Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt” NFTs by November 3 can grab their share of a prize pool of 5,000 BUSD in token vouchers!

Upcoming NFT Artist AMA

Attention all Turkish speakers!🇹🇷
Join us for our NFT Artist AMA to learn about @thisisomgart’s background, career, and work.Be ready to ask away! The best questions will be rewarded with OMGart NFTs.
AMA: Oct 26, 12 PM UTC - http://t.me/binancenftTR

Latest NFT Drop(s)

Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt

Upcoming NFT Drop(s)

Dvision Network’s 4th LAND Sale is coming on 28th October, 6 PM KST🔥
From Arts, Sports, Gaming to Collectibles and more, check out our marketplace to discover more NFTs!

Latest Binance NFT Blog Post

Generative Art NFTs: Shining a Spotlight On the Algorithmic Art Movement

Generative art makes use of machine learning and algorithmic tools to produce unique, unpredictable art. From helping to assign provenance, scarcity, and collectability to digital art forms such as generative artwork, read on to learn more about how NFTs have helped reshape how we interact with digital art.
Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
View full text