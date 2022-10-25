The Tech Giant Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee

News Roundup

Highlights From This Week

Happy Halloween! Join Binance NFT’s “Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt”!

Happy Halloween! 🎃👻 Binance NFT is excited to present the “ Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt ” Mystery Box Collection, comprising four unique Halloween-themed NFT designs. The collection launch will follow the NFT or BNB Prerequisites as part of the Subscription Mechanism. Each Mystery Box costs 1 BUSD and contains one of the four unique NFT designs. Learn more in our announcement

“Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt” Promotions

Users who hold the SSR “Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt” Enchanted Owl NFT till Halloween Night (October 31) will get a token voucher of 10 BUSD! In addition, users who collect all three SR “Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt” NFTs by November 3 can grab their share of a prize pool of 5,000 BUSD in token vouchers!

Attention all Turkish speakers!🇹🇷

Join us for our NFT Artist AMA to learn about @thisisomgart’s background, career, and work.Be ready to ask away! The best questions will be rewarded with OMGart NFTs.

AMA: Oct 26, 12 PM UTC - http://t.me/binancenftTR

Dvision Network’s 4th LAND Sale is coming on 28th October, 6 PM KST🔥

From Arts, Sports, Gaming to Collectibles and more, check out our marketplace to discover more NFTs!

Latest Binance NFT Blog Post

Generative art makes use of machine learning and algorithmic tools to produce unique, unpredictable art. From helping to assign provenance, scarcity, and collectability to digital art forms such as generative artwork, read on to learn more about how NFTs have helped reshape how we interact with digital art.

