The Tech Giant Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee
Binance NFT
2022-10-25 22:15
News Roundup
- Warner Brothers is Transforming The Original ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie Into a Web3 Experience - Warner Brothers Home Entertainment, the production company behind the fantasy film series, is releasing an NFT collection tied to the original “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” movie. The interactive experience is currently available to preview and will be open for purchase beginning on October 21.
- Azukis Gold Skateboard Release Yields Record Breaking 1,800 ETH - Azuki whales stepped up and showed out with the projects latest auction, ‘Proof of Skate.’ Eight ‘gold skateboard’ NFTs – sold as an Azuki NFT with a physical pairing – sold at over 200 ETH each.
- Reddit Users Open 2.5 Million Crypto Wallets After Launch of NFT Marketplace - In July, Reddit opened its NFT marketplace to the public, ahead of its August airdrops to users with high karma across four Snoo-based collections. Interest in owning these PFP NFTs is driving adoption. Users are required to set up a Reddit Vault Wallet to purchase and store tokens, which also allows users to manage community points stored on-chain that can be used for various in-app purchases.
- Marvel, Funko Debuted New Web3 Integrations at Comic Con NY 2022 - While booths were stocked with familiar plush toys and posters, several traditional collectibles brands also incorporated Web3 elements into their fandom, showcasing how blockchain technology is being welcomed by mainstream collectors.
- Over $1.8B in Royalties Have Been Paid Out To Ethereum-Based NFT Creators: Galaxy Digital - The report also highlighted that within the last year, average royalties on OpenSea have increased from 3% to 6%. Whether platforms should require resale royalties is an ongoing conversation, as some have moved to allow artists to elect their own royalty allocations.
- New Tezos Partnership With Taco Allows Shopify Users To Access Tezos NFTs - The Tezos blockchain sealed its partnership deal with Taco, a Web 3 automation platform. The collaboration allows Shopify customers access to XTZ NFTs. The process is enabled through Taco’s NFT loyalty program, with the aim to increase user engagement. This is an opportunity for Shopify to use Taco app plugins to provide its services to merchants.
- Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee - The tech giant codified its rules for iOS apps that handle non-fungible tokens (NFT) on Monday, with its first formal green light on offering in-app NFT minting, buying and selling – activities that it had never technically banned.
But the iPhone-maker’s de facto ban on NFT trading in apps is likely to remain. That’s because in-app NFT transactions must use Apple’s rails for in-app commerce, where Apple demands a 30% cut.
Highlights From This Week
Latest Binance NFT Blog Post
Generative Art NFTs: Shining a Spotlight On the Algorithmic Art Movement
Generative art makes use of machine learning and algorithmic tools to produce unique, unpredictable art. From helping to assign provenance, scarcity, and collectability to digital art forms such as generative artwork, read on to learn more about how NFTs have helped reshape how we interact with digital art.
