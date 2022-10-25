Digital Asset Investment Products See Outflows of $5M Last Week - CoinShares

Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $5 million last week, CoinShares said in a weekly report on Monday.

Traded volumes for crypto investment products were $758 million, the lowest since October 2020, CoinShares said. This was far below the average of $7 billion a week seen this time last year.

Bitcoin products saw minor inflows of $4.6 million for a sixth consecutive week, while short-bitcoin investment products saw $7.1 million in outflows, the report said.

Ethereum saw minor outflows for a third consecutive week, totalling $2.5 million. This brings outflows post the Merge to a total of $11.5 million.

Notably, XRP saw inflows of $0.8 million, which while small, are close to the largest since Ripple’s lawsuit with the SEC began, CoinShares said.