The Market Remains Silent

also saw huge increases in volume this week, both are currently up over 40%. Whilst it remains unclear what causes the pump, this is a pattern we have seen time and time again within crypto!

As to be expected with the current market conditions, those who were entitled would quickly look to grab a quick, risk-free profit.

made its trading debut earlier this week, as it listed on Binance alongside a few other major exchanges. The coin quickly plummeted (down 8.4% in the last 24 hours) as certain users were eligible for an airdrop entitling them to 150 tokens.

$PHA was recently listed on other major exchanges which contributed to the increase in trading volume, as the product continues to develop (More information on their Twitter page).

trading volume exploded over 70,000% in the last week with a subsequent price rise of 199%, outperforming the rest of the market.

This week we have seen some lesser known altcoins take a huge leap, with trading volumes increasing drastically.

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

Again, stablecoin-to-crypto came in third with a value of 16.75% decreasing 0.23%.

Crypto-to-stablecoin trades placed 2nd this week with a value of 21.89% increasing 1.87%. The narrative remains the same: with no clear cut direction in sight, market participants will average out of positions.

Topping the list again was stablecoin swaps with a value of 36.29% decreasing ever so slightly (-0.05%). For tight spreads across all pairs and stable swaps, please visit our convert portal

This week has been relatively stable for crypto, BTC has been trading in a tight range between $18,900 & $19,500. Volume transactions have remained almost identical to last week.

BTC still remains stuck trading within its tight weekly range between $18,900 and $19,500.

Last week, BTC bounced off the resistance level around $19,800 and has appeared to have a shift in market structure. Price has failed to trade above any significant high since the start of the month, possibly hinting at further room to the downside.

Looking at the chart, if the bears remain in control of the narrative, there is potential to target last week's low of $18,196 depending on whether it can hold the weekly range.

As always, there is a potential bullish scenario! The bulls will need this weekly range to hold and make a slow return to the upside. To cement the move, they would also need to see price break through previous support, now turned resistance.

Touching on volume, there has been no significant change, as volume has slowly declined towards the end of the week.

With the current lack of direction, it is extremely difficult to gauge where the market is heading as it will likely require an extreme news (‘black swan’) event. We’ll patiently wait as BTC gears up for its next big break!